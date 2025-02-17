Man in M’sia rescues driver whose car fell in ditch, dies after getting hit by speeding car

Man who rescued driver whose car fell in ditch dies after getting hit by car

A man who rescued a driver whose car fell into a ditch was killed only moments after when he was hit by a speeding car in Kuantan, Malaysia at around 5pm on 16 Feb.

The Good Samaritan, identified as 47-year-old Tan Wing Foo, was a construction contractor who was driving two workers in a medium-sized lorry towards Kuala Lumpur, reports Sin Chew Daily.

According to China Press, Mr Chen noticed a car that had failed to overtake and fell into a ditch, so he got out of the lorry to help.

Two of the rescuers get hit by speeding car

Besides Mr Chen, the two workers also got out of the vehicle to help.

After rescuing the car driver successfully, they stayed on the side of the road to contact the police and wait for an ambulance.

However, another car lost control at the same location and sped towards them from behind.

Speaking to China Press, Mr Chen’s younger brother said one of the lorry drivers was able to dodge, but the other two were hit by the car and were seriously injured.

Single father leaves behind three young kids

According to a statement by the Bentong District Police Chief Supt Zaiham Mohd Kahar, they received a report from the public regarding the accident at around 5.30pm.

He revealed that four victims were sent to the hospital, but Mr Chen died while receiving treatment.

The deceased, a single father, left behind three children aged 7, 9, and 11.

