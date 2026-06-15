Driver killed after car plunges into roadside canal in M’sia

Driver drowns after car falls into canal in Sabah

A 27-year-old male driver was killed last Saturday (13 June) when his car veered off the road and fell into a large drainage canal in Penampang, Sabah.

Driver lost control, vehicle ended up crashing into canal

The incident occurred at approximately 5am near Kota Kinabalu High School, and it involved a Perodua Myvi.

According to China Press, the driver reportedly lost control of the hatchback and crashed into the deep roadside ditch.

Emergency services from the Fire and Rescue Department were immediately dispatched.

Driver pronounced dead at the scene

Firefighters carried out a difficult extraction to remove the driver and passenger from the submerged vehicle.

While the 31-year-old survivor was taken to the hospital following the incident, the driver succumbed to his injuries.

Despite their efforts, medical personnel at the scene pronounced the driver dead on site.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the accident, while reminding motorists to exercise caution on roads prone to slick conditions or sudden hazards.

Also read: Couple in M’sia dies after car plunges into ditch, 8-year-old daughter escapes uninjured



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Featured image adapted from China Press.