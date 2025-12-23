Couple in M’sia dies after car plunges into ditch, 8-year-old daughter escapes uninjured

Couple in Malaysia killed after car plunges into ditch, 8-year-old daughter survives

A married couple in Sabah, Malaysia were killed after the four-wheel-drive vehicle they were travelling in lost control and plunged into a roadside ditch.

Their eight-year-old daughter survived the crash without injuries.

The accident occurred at about 5.20pm on Friday (19 Dec) along Jalan Kuala Penyu-Bandau, near the Pimping Beach stretch.

The victims were identified as 50-year-old Christin Paun and his 42-year-old wife, Marlyne Gumin.

Both worked at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Tanjung Aru, as a teacher and a school cleaner respectively.

Vehicle lost control & flipped upside down into ditch

According to Beaufort district police chief Superintendent Wong Leong Meng, preliminary investigations found that the family had been travelling from Kuala Penyu towards Bandau in a Ford Ranger when the vehicle suddenly lost control.

“The vehicle skidded off the road and overturned into a deep ditch along the left shoulder,” he said.

Medical personnel who arrived at the scene confirmed that both front-seat occupants died on the spot due to severe injuries.

Daughter survives crash without any injuries

Their eight-year-old daughter, who was seated in the back, survived the crash unhurt and was later sent to Hospital Kuala Penyu for further medical checks.

The bodies of the couple have been sent to the Forensic Department of Hospital Beaufort for post-mortem examinations.

Police are investigating the case under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for causing death by reckless or dangerous driving, and have urged road users to remain vigilant and observe traffic safety rules.

Also read: Passersby work together to rescue trapped passengers after car overturns in ditch in M’sia

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Guang Ming Daily.