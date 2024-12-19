Passersby work together to rescue trapped passengers after car overturns in ditch in M’sia

Rescuers were from various races, including Malays, Chinese, Indians, and Sabahans, noted the OP.

By - 19 Dec 2024, 11:30 am

A car recently overturned and plunged into a ditch in Petaling Jaya, Selangor, Malaysia, trapping three passengers late at night.

Despite the darkness and busy road, passersby — including other drivers who stopped their vehicles on the roadside — rushed to help the victims.

Source: @ddarnahadrieanna on TikTok

TikTok user @ddarnahadrieanna, who was at the scene with her husband, shared two videos of the incident on 7 and 8 Dec, which have since gained 249,800 and 679,200 views respectively.

Passersby of different races join forces

According to the original poster (OP), her husband witnessed the sedan falling straight into the ditch, which might have gone unnoticed otherwise.

She also highlighted how passersby from different racial backgrounds came together to assist.

Source: @ddarnahadrieanna on TikTok

“Those involved in the rescue included Malays, Chinese, Indians and Sabahans,” she wrote, adding that it made her feel proud to be Malaysian.

In the footage, the number of rescuers steadily increased. Some held the car steady while others helped extract the victims.

Thanks to their combined efforts, they rescued a man, a woman, and a boy.

Source: @ddarnahadrieanna on TikTok

Netizens celebrate unity and raise safety concerns

The TikTok videos prompted a wave of gratitude in the comments, with many commending the rescuers for their selflessness.

Netizens praised the display of racial harmony, calling it the embodiment of true Malaysian spirit.

Source: @ddarnahadrieanna on TikTok

Meanwhile, some users raised concerns about the area’s safety, noting that the outcome could have been far worse had the ditch been filled with water.

Source: @ddarnahadrieanna on TikTok

One commenter suggested that authorities consider installing barriers along the ditch to prevent future accidents.

Source: @ddarnahadrieanna on TikTok

