11-year-old boy in M’sia arrested for getting 15-year-old cousin pregnant, both claim they were in love

11-year-old boy in Malaysia gets 15-year-old cousin pregnant

An alarming rise in rape and incest cases has been reported by Malaysian police in Kelantan, according to a special briefing with local media on Wednesday (9 April).

One of the most disturbing cases involved an 11-year-old boy who impregnated his 15-year-old cousin, an incident reported just last week.

According to Kelantan Police Chief Datuk Mohd Yusoff Mamat, both individuals claimed they were in love.

Following the police report, the boy was arrested, and the girl was referred to the Department of Social Welfare.

In a separate case, Berita Harian detailed an instance involving an underage teen girl who had sexual relations with up to five men.

Victims were as young as 10 years old

Mr Yusoff noted that the number of sexual offence cases in Kelantan has risen significantly.

65 cases were reported in the first three months of this year compared to 45 in the same period last year, representing an increase of over 17%.

In the reported rape cases, the victims were girls as young as 10 and 11 years old, while the male suspects ranged in age from 11 to 15.

Meanwhile, the incest cases involved victims ranging from 10-year-olds to young adults in their 20s.

Most of the girls were reported to be between one and seven months pregnant.

Police urge parents & community to address growing issue

Mr Yusoff also highlighted a troubling trend where teenage girls and young women actively sought out sexual partners.

He added that 98 percent of statutory rape cases involved the girl’s consent.

In some instances, the girls’ parents were aware of the situation but failed to report it to authorities.

The police were only informed through third parties, such as medical personnel treating the pregnant girls.

Mr Yusoff noted that factors such as family conflict, lack of parental supervision, absence of religious education, drug abuse, and peer pressure contributed to these incidents.

As such, he urged parents to play an active role in tackling this issue by regularly checking their children’s phones.

Leaders, such as village heads, are also encouraged to report such incidents to the police and continue educating the public on the social consequences involved.

Featured image adapted from freestocks on Unsplash, for illustration purposes only.