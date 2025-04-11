77-year-old man found dead in Punggol flat had previously threatened suicide: Neighbour

Man found dead in Punggol flat after neighbours detect foul odour

An elderly man has been found dead inside his flat in Punggol after not being seen for more than one week.

The morbid discovery was made in Block 326A Sumang Walk on Wednesday (9 April), reported Shin Min Daily News.

Strong stench detected in corridor of Punggol block

A reader alerted the paper after seeing several police officers at the block.

When reporters arrived at 9pm, two police officers wearing masks were standing in front of the unit.

A strong stench was detected from the corridor.

Neighbour last saw deceased a week ago

A 46-year-old neighbour who lives on the same floor said the deceased lived alone.

He had not been since last week, looking obviously weak and unwell.

The day before his body was found, he became worried that something might have happened to the man, so he and another neighbour went to check on him at home.

When nobody answered, they opened the wooden door and a foul odour immediately wafted out of the flat.

Other neighbours quickly called the police.

Deceased lived alone, kept a low profile

Another neighbour, a 72-year-old retiree named only as Mr Chen (transliterated from Mandarin), said the deceased had kept a low profile.

While they would greet each other when they met, he’d never mentioned his family or past.

Nobody had visited him in the five years since he moved into the unit, a “sad” state of affairs, the neighbour said.

Worse still, the deceased had threatened to kill himself at home last year, but was persuaded against doing so by the authorities.

He had also been found lying drunk in the corridor one night, with the Singapore Civil Defence Force having to be notified.

No foul play suspected after man found dead in Punggol

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it was alerted to a case of unnatural death at about 5.05pm on 9 April.

A 77-year-old man was found lying motionless in a residential unit in Block 326A Sumang Walk, it added.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No foul play is suspected, based on preliminary investigations.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Helplines available

Helplines are available for those struggling with mental health issues.

Samaritans of Singapore: 1800-221 4444

SAF Hotline (For SAF Personnel): 1800 278 0022

National Care Hotline: 1800-202-6868

Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-283-7019

Institute of Mental Health’s Mobile Crisis Service: 6389-2222

Care Corner Counselling Centre (Mandarin): 1800-353-5800

Silver Ribbon: 6386-1928

Also read: 69-year-old man found dead in Sembawang flat after neighbour detects foul odour

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Shin Min Daily News and Google Maps.