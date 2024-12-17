Woman in M’sia thanks taxi driver who remained calm & refused cleaning fee after sick father vomited in car

Woman thanks taxi driver who remained calm when her sick father vomited in his car A woman in Malaysia recently took to Facebook to thank a taxi driver for his kind response after her sick father accidentally vomited in his car. The story was shared on the MamaClub page on Monday (16 Dec), where it has since garnered over 11,000 likes and 2,600 shares. According to the woman, her helper called her while she was at work the previous day, saying her father had suddenly started vomiting.

She explained that her father wasn’t in good health and was a kidney dialysis patient, which made her particularly worried.

Her car had been in an accident the day before, and with her husband unavailable, she had no choice but to call a taxi.

Once she got into the car, she anxiously asked the driver if he could not only take her to the hospital but also help carry her father, offering to pay him extra for his assistance.

Though she initially feared the driver would refuse, he agreed without hesitation and even expressed concern for her father’s condition.

Driver reassures woman not to worry about his car When the driver arrived at the woman’s home, he immediately followed her inside and, without hesitation, bent down to carry her father to the taxi. The woman felt guilty as her father, unable to control himself, vomited in the car, which was otherwise spotless. Though she handed him a paper bag to use, the car seat was still soiled. “I kept apologising helplessly to Abang, telling him I would pay for the cleaning fee along with the fare,” the woman shared. However, the driver continued to reassure her, saying it was fine and that she shouldn’t worry about his car.

Taxi driver refuses to accept money

When they arrived at the hospital, the woman planned to give the driver RM150 (S$45) as a thank-you and then assist her father into the emergency room herself. However, the driver immediately carried her father and rushed him inside without being asked. The woman shared that the driver, looking more anxious than she was, seemed visibly relieved when he saw her father safely seated in a wheelchair. “At that point, I finally had the chance to give him the RM150, but he waved it away and repeatedly said ‘It’s okay, it’s okay’ before hurriedly leaving,” the woman recalled. Deeply touched by the driver’s kindness, she contacted the ride-hailing app’s customer service and left a positive review for him. “Since he wouldn’t accept my money, I had to repay him in another way,” she wrote.

Also read: 16-year-old boy in Philippines performs CPR on elderly heart attack victim, refuses cash reward

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from MamaClub on Facebook and vitapix on Canva, for illustration purposes only.