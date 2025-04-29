Driver of truck carrying flour in Thailand crashes into roadside stall after falling asleep, kills mother & 2 young sons

Lorry carrying flour crashes into roadside fruit stall in Thailand

A tragic road accident occurred in Prachinburi province, Thailand on the afternoon of 26 Apr, when an 18-wheel lorry crashed into a roadside fruit stall, instantly killing three people.

The incident took place at around 1pm local time, according to Asean Now.

Photos of the aftermath showed the toppled vehicle on its side, with its cargo — a large amount of tapioca flour — spilled on the ground around it.

Driver allegedly dozed off before crashing into fruit stall

Ms Malinee, Director of the Provincial Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Office in Prachinburi, said the lorry was travelling along Highway 304 from Wang Nam Khiao dsitrict to Kabin Buri district when the crash occurred.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the driver, Mr Jiraphong Aekkratok, fell asleep at the wheel.

The lorry first sideswiped a black Honda City parked at the roadside with no one inside, before veering directly into a makeshift fruit stall set up beside the highway.

Victims were preparing fruit stall for the day

The impact was fatal. Three people — the stall owner, 38-year-old Ms Usa Phaopeng, and her two sons, 12-year-old Phuwadol Phonsueb, and six-year-old Peerapat Phonsueb — were killed on the spot.

They had been setting up fruit for sale when the out-of-control truck barrelled into them.

Emergency personnel responded swiftly to the scene, and the bodies of the deceased were later transported for an autopsy before being returned to their hometown for religious ceremonies.

Driver’s family also injured

The driver along with his wife, Ms Supatra Wichaisung, and their two sons, Jiraphat and Jirayu, sustained minor injuries and were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Authorities have launched an investigation into the crash, and early indications point to driver fatigue as the primary cause.

Local officials have introduced a number of measures to help prevent road accidents in the area, particularly on Highway 304, a known freight route prone to fatigue-related accidents.

More than 60 lives have been lost in 18 fatal crashes in the last 11 years on this highway, Nation Thailand reported.

This is the second serious incident in a week that has happened in the Prachinburi province.

A double-decker tourist bus crashed into the rear of a 22-wheel truck and caught fire last Monday (21 Apr).

That incident led to seven deaths and 53 injuries.

