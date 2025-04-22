7 dead & 53 injured after double-decker tourist bus hits 22-wheeler truck & catches fire in Thailand

Double-decker tourist bus in Thailand hits 22-wheeler truck & catches fire

A double-decker tourist bus carrying 60 people crashed into the rear of a 22-wheeler truck in Prachin Buri Province, Thailand, at around 1.30am on Monday (21 Apr).

According to Ch7 News, the bus was passing a steep, downhill curve when it lost control.

It drove for about two kilometres before hitting the back of the 22-wheeler truck, causing a chain collision with two other trucks.

7 dead & 53 injured

Survivors said the bus was swaying due to a problem with the brake system when they saw a large vehicle in front of it.

Since they couldn’t get off, they braced in their seats.

Mr Amsan Puangphu (transliterated from Thai), a witness driving behind the bus, stopped his vehicle to help passengers evacuate.

53 people were injured but were able to get off the bus before it caught fire; some of the survivors had to break the windows to escape.

The driver of the double-decker bus was crushed to death and burned, and so was his assistant.

The busboy and four passengers — including a child — also died in the incident, bringing the number of casualties to seven.

Bus driver did not stop to check vehicle at checkpoint

Like the injured passengers, the deceased were also sent to the hospital and are waiting to be identified, as their bodies were severely burned.

According to an investigation, the bus was travelling at a speed of about 80 to 100 kilometres per hour, but it could not stop due to a brake problem, causing it to skid downhill.

The police will gather statements from the passengers to find out the exact cause of the incident.

However, it is reported that the bus driver did not stop to check the condition of the vehicle at a checkpoint to avoid such an accident.

Also read: S’porean tourists involved in Norway bus accident that killed 3 passengers & left 4 seriously injured

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Thairath, PPTV.