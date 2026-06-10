S’pore-based influencer marketing company allegedly hasn’t paid over 200 content creators in Southeast Asia

Influencer marketing company accused of not paying over 200 content creators

Several content creators from Southeast Asia have recently come forward on social media claiming that the Singapore-based influencer marketing company Partipost has not paid them.

The issue gained attention on Threads when content creators from Malaysia posted about their frustration regarding their compensation for campaigns, which have been delayed for years.

They said the company owes over 200 content creators from the region over RM400,000 (S$127,000).

According to its website, Partipost offers its services from Singapore, Taiwan, Indonesia, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Vietnam, Thailand, and the Philippines, and is understood to engage creators from these countries.

Content creators collectively owed S$127K in outstanding payments

On 20 May, Kezia Zhang, a Malaysia-based Indonesian content creator, shared on Threads that she received an email and a notification from the Partipost app, inviting her to join an influencer marketing campaign.

This frustrated her, as she had not been paid for a previous campaign she had done over a year ago.

“You have said that you will settle everything by the end of April,” she wrote, asking, “Where is my money?????”

On 21 May, Ms Zhang posted an update saying Partipost Malaysia has deleted its Instagram account, which she believed meant they were “running away”.

A week later, Ms Zhang said she had joined a group of over 200 content creators who had not been paid by the company.

She shared that, as of 28 May 2026, they are collectively owed RM400,705.24 (S$127,000).

Ms Zhang, in particular, said she has withdrawn RM1,035 (S$330) from the Partipost app since February, but she has yet to receive the amount in her bank account.

She is also expecting another RM710 (S$225) payment, which has not been released.

Payments have not been sent to their bank accounts for months

Ms Zhang said that Partipost CEO Jonathan Eg has addressed the content creators’ outstanding payment in an online meeting in Dec 2025.

She also shared a screenshot of a message on the Partipost Malaysia Telegram channel in April, in which the company announced that payment for certain campaigns has been released and is ready to be withdrawn.

However, Ms Zhang said that nothing they have withdrawn has been sent to their bank accounts.

Ms Zhang said the content creators in the group have tried to reach out to the company.

The company reportedly answered that they will “push this issue internally”, causing further frustration to those who have been awaiting payments for campaigns they had done as early as 2024.

On 8 June, Ms Zhang also made a post claiming the Partipost headquarters in Singapore is “empty”, sharing a video of an office space that has been torn down.

Singaporean creator among those unpaid

Singapore content creator Deborah Kwek Gilbert also came forward in May to warn brands and content creators about Partipost.

She said the company would tell her they would pay her on a certain month, but when it came, they would move the deadline.

“They still refuse to pay me my full invoice and work was done in September 2025,” she shared. “They only started paying bit by bit after 6 months of chasing and finally threatening legal action.”

Ms Gilbert claimed the client involved has already paid the company, but she believes this will only be used to pay their previous debts.

Ms Gilbert, who has 388,000 followers across Instagram and TikTok, said she has contemplated sharing about the issue, but felt the need to speak out as “someone out there might be doing work for free and they wouldn’t even know”.

She even added that getting paid in increments after she demanded them also didn’t feel right.

“I just know that the money I’m being paid with is probably from another project that another creator is doing at this point, and that creator will not be paid,” she said.

She shared that she has since given up on receiving her outstanding payments, but she believes this is what the company wants.

“The whole business model at this point is banking on creators giving up on getting paid,” she claimed.

Company engages content creators through app

A Malaysian content creator named Darshan, whose wife is allegedly one of the individuals Partipost has not paid, explained on Threads how creators work with Partipost.

He said the company would post a campaign on their app, which eligible creators can take.

These campaigns include videos, posts, stories, product reviews, or comments on a brand’s post.

The creators would then use their own money to buy the product involved in the campaign, to be reimbursed later by Partipost.

After two rounds of approval, including after it is posted, the company will send the creator’s compensation in his Partipost wallet.

“You have to wait a long time for the money to arrive in your Partipost wallet. Even up to a year there is,” Mr Darshan wrote.

Once the money is in the wallet, the creator can withdraw it, and it gets sent to their bank account, which should take up to 30 days.

However, many creators claim that they have not received their payments in their bank accounts for months after withdrawing them from their Partipost wallet.

Also read: S’pore marketing agency allegedly owes freelancers S$100K in unpaid wages, director outlines repayment constraints

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