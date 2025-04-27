Man washes Marsiling HDB corridor 10 times a day to ‘exorcise’ evil spirits, neighbours chemical smell & accident

Man washes Marsiling HDB corridor at least 10 times a day to ‘exorcise’ evil spirits

Residents living at Block 206 Marsiling Drive have been left exasperated by an elderly neighbour who washes the common corridor up to 10 times a day, allegedly to “exorcise evil spirits”.

According to Shin Min Daily News, the repeated washing has caused strong chemical smells, corrosion, and even a serious injury.

Man accuses neighbour of ‘casting spell’, washes floor obsessively

Seventy-year-old Mr Wang, a long-time resident, shared that relations with 78-year-old Mr Wen, the man responsible, soured after Mr Wen’s wife passed away two years ago.

“He has been accusing me of ‘casting a spell’,” Mr Wang told Shin Min Daily.

Since then, Mr Wen has been obsessively washing the corridor floor as often as 10 times a day using water mixed with chemicals and vinegar, resulting in a foul smell and visible floor damage from years of corrosion.

To make matters worse, Mr Wen reportedly bangs a Buddhist bowl for up to five minutes every night, disturbing Mr Wang’s sleep.

Wet floor causes tenant to slip & break her ankle

A female tenant who wanted to remain anonymous also told the Chinese daily that the wet floor had caused her to slip and break her ankle in January this year.

While this left her foot swollen and hurt for nearly a month, she and five other tenants who moved in September 2024 did not wish to confront Mr Wen.

“We don’t want to argue with the other party any more, and we will move out after the contract expires,” she said.

The woman claimed that Mr Wen poured water mixed with chemicals on the door and shoes outside their residence, which had caused the lock to rust and the door to corrode and discolour. “When we get home, we close the door and leave our shoes inside the house,” she shared.

Man uses homemade mixture to ‘exorcise’ evil spirits

According to Mr Wang, authorities had arranged for him and Mr Wen to go to the mediation court last year, but the latter was unwilling to attend.

Mr Wen’s son, who lived with him, also did not care.

Mr Wang expressed that he originally wanted to leave the house to his descendants, but felt he had no choice but to sell it.

He enlisted the help of an agent to sell his HDB unit, but the four groups of people who came to see it stopped reaching out after seeing Mr Wen’s behaviour.

Meanwhile, Mr Wen told Shin Min Daily that he was just “exorcising evil spirits” and did not intend to disturb his neighbours.

He explained that he washes the floor every day with homemade “exorcism water” mixed with vinegar and star anise, feeling the area around his home is “unclean”.

Also read: S’pore couple forgets to switch off aircon before travelling, water seeps into 3 neighbouring units

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Lianhe Zaobao, Shin Min Daily News.