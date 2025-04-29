Redditors say S’pore politicians are ‘out of touch’, netizens cite tone-deaf remarks by Josephine Teo & Koh Poh Hoon

Singaporeans on Reddit say political parties are ‘out of touch’, cite multiple incidents

As Singapore’s nine-day campaign blitz for the General Election (GE2025) unfolds, political parties have been hitting the ground hard, eager to win over voters.

However, the election buzz has also stirred up bitter memories for some Singaporeans, who remember past incidents where politicians seemed completely disconnected from the struggles of everyday citizens.

Redditors point ‘out of touch’ comments by past politicians

In a recent post on the r/askSingapore subreddit, a Redditor reignited debate by pointing to a notorious example of political insensitivity.

They highlighted a 2016 incident involving former Speaker of Parliament Tan Chuan-Jin, who remarked that elderly Singaporeans collecting cardboard were doing it as a form of “exercise”.

The comment came after a group of youths conducted ground observations and found that many seniors were, in fact, collecting cardboard to survive financially — not for fitness.

While Mr Tan reportedly aimed to destigmatise the act, many felt he could have been far more sensitive with his wording.

The OP noted that although the incident happened years ago, it remains etched in public memory as one of the clearest examples of politicians being “out of touch” with everyday Singaporeans.

Curious, they then asked fellow Singaporeans to share other moments where politicians had shown similar tone-deafness.

Netizens slam Josephine Teo over past remarks

The post quickly went viral, with many netizens flooding the comments to vent their frustrations.

Among the names that came up repeatedly was Minister of Parliament (MP) Josephine Teo.

One commenter recalled how, during the Covid-19 dormitory outbreak, Ms Teo was asked if she would apologise for the poor conditions faced by migrant workers. She reportedly responded that no one had directly asked her for an apology, sparking outrage online.

The user then wrote, “How are they supposed to reach you?” adding that the migrant workers might not have the means to reach out for help.

Another user pointed out Ms Teo’s infamous 2016 remark on family planning, where she said couples did not need a flat to start a family: “You only need a very small space to have sex.”

In response, one Redditor quipped sarcastically, “Then babies can sleep by the roadside.”

Dr Koh Poh Koon’s ‘two cars’ remark also resurfaces

Another flashpoint mentioned happened during the Punggol East by-election in 2013, when People’s Action Party (PAP) candidate Dr Koh Poh Koon was asked why he and his wife owned two cars.

“We are both professionals, we need to travel,” he said matter-of-factly, adding, “Everybody has a car, we have two.”

His comment, seen as wildly out of touch with Singaporeans struggling with the rising cost of car ownership, enraged netizens.

One Redditor lamented that across four generations, their family had never once been able to afford a car.

