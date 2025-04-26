Man in M’sia wins S$3.5M lottery jackpot after following advice from feng shui master

Penang man who followed feng shui advice wins lottery

A man from Penang, Malaysia, struck it rich with an RM11.88 million (S$3.5 million) lottery jackpot win after following advice from a feng shui master, reports Malaysia news outlet Seehua News.

According to a post shared by Magnum 4D on its official Facebook page, the man consulted a feng shui master upon a friend’s suggestion, and it all started with a simple tip:

“Pay attention to any interesting numbers that appear at your relative’s house.”

The man took the advice seriously and eventually placed his bets using the numbers 1599, 7711, and 6563.

During the 5 Apr daw, the numbers 1599 and 6563 hit the jackpot, earning him a total prize of RM11,884,465 (S$3.572 million).

According to the New Straits Times, the lucky man placed his bets at an outlet in Sungai Puyu, Butterworth.

Man lives his best life after winning jackpot

After winning the prize, the man is travelling the world with his wife, has cleared all his loans, and is living the life of his dreams.

Magnum 4D encouraged the public to always stay alert for signs of luck around them — as they might just be the next big winner.

Following the post, some netizens even requested the contact information of the man’s feng shui master, hoping to strike it rich as well.

