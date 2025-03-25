‘It was a blessing from my dad’: US man wins S$134K lottery prize 3 weeks after father’s death

Iowa man believes S$134K lottery prize is a blessing from his late father

A 56-year-old man from the United States (US) who won US$100,000 (S$134,000) in the Powerball lottery on 19 March has credited his lucky windfall to his late father.

“My dad just passed away three weeks ago,” Thomas O’Hollearn revealed while claiming his prize in Clive, Iowa, adding:

I thought maybe it was a blessing from him. It was a blessing from my dad.

One number shy of S$559.6 million jackpot

Mr O’Hollearn came very close to winning the evening’s US$417.9 million (S$559.6 million) jackpot, matching four of the five white balls drawn.

He had purchased his winning ticket after hearing about the large jackpot.

“It was up to a lot of money, so I thought, ‘Well, I’ll get a couple easy-pick (tickets),'” he said. “And here I am!”

Mr O’Hollearn, who works for a freight company, discovered his win after checking his ticket at a local retailer the next morning while between deliveries.

Thrilled and in disbelief, he immediately called his mother, brother, and son, all of whom were excited for him.

Man receives double the original prize

The winning numbers in the Powerball lottery on 19 March were 8, 11, 21, 49, and 59, with Powerball 15.

Since Mr O’Hollearn opted for the Power Play feature, his prize was doubled to US$100,000 instead of the original US$50,000 (S$67,000).

Power Play is an optional feature for an extra US$1 (S$1.30) per play that can multiply non-jackpot prizes by up to 10 times, with the multiplier randomly selected before each drawing.

He plans to save and invest his winnings for retirement and said he will always remember this win.

Mr O’Hollearn had often won small amounts, like US$3 (S$4) or US$15 (S$20), but never imagined he’d win such a large sum.

“It’s a dream come true,” he gushed.

