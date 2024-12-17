73-year-old man in Brazil wins S$44.3 million lottery jackpot, dies 25 days later

Man in Brazil wins S$44.3 million lottery jackpot but dies 25 days later

A 73-year-old man died 25 days after winning the R$201.9 million (approximately S$44.3 million) lottery jackpot in Brazil on 9 Nov.

Antônio Lopes de Siqueira, a cattle rancher, passed away at around 10am on 4 Dec while undergoing a dental procedure at a clinic in Cuiabá, Mato Grosso.

According to Metrópoles, Mr Siqueira’s family said he was overjoyed with his recent win and had not been ill.

He had been in good spirits and had not shown signs of any health problems before his death.

Initially, police ruled out foul play as the cause of his death.

However, further tests were conducted to determine the exact cause.

Lottery winner dies of cardiorespiratory arrest

On 6 Dec, the Official Forensic and Technical Identification Office released an autopsy report confirming that Mr Siqueira died from cardiorespiratory arrest.

Police Chief Edison Pick, from the Specialized Homicide and Personal Protection Unit, stated that the lottery winner’s medical records and documents from the clinic were collected for analysis.

The police also reviewed footage from the clinic’s CCTV cameras as part of their investigation.

Won biggest prize of the year

Mr Siqueira’s winning numbers – 13, 16, 33, 43, 46, 55 – were selected using the lottery outlet’s random number generator.

The lottery shop owner revealed that he was a regular customer, visiting the shop weekly and often joking that he would one day win the prize.

Mr Siqueira’s lottery win was the largest of the year, and he claimed the full prize as he was the only person whose bet matched all six numbers drawn.

