Naked 22-year-old slashes man & attacks police officers with nail-embedded wooden plank in Hougang

Naked 22-year-old slashes man in Hougang, attacks police officers with wooden plank

A 22-year-old man was arrested on Thursday (17 April) following a violent outburst in Hougang.

The suspect allegedly slashed a man, damaged a Mercedes-Benz, and attacked three police officers with a wooden plank embedded with nails, according to Lianhe Zaobao.

Eyewitnesses reported that the man was running around completely naked during the incident, shocking passers-by in broad daylight.

Attack on father & son ends in bloodshed

The incident occurred at around 1.10pm at the open-air car park of Block 677 Hougang Avenue 8, near Xinmin Primary School.

When Lianhe Zaobao reporters arrived at the scene about an hour later, the area was cordoned off, with a pair of slippers and bloodstains visible on the floor.

A domestic helper who witnessed the attack shared that the man aggressively confronted a father and his young son.

During the altercation, the father was stabbed while trying to shield his child.

The helper also reported that a man from a nearby coffee shop attempted to intervene by using a broom in an effort to stop the attacker.

Naked man allegedly destroys Mercedes-Benz

Another eyewitness, a 67-year-old man, reported seeing the suspect charge at a Mercedes-Benz while brandishing a knife and shouting incoherently.

The suspect is said to have climbed onto the car, jumping on its roof before stomping on the windshield, shattering it.

He then fled the scene.

A coffee shop employee described the man as tall and lanky, noting that he appeared to be mentally unstable.

3 police officers allegedly attacked with wooden plank

As police officers attempted to apprehend the suspect, he allegedly swung a wooden plank embedded with nails at them, injuring three officers in the process.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) confirmed to Lianhe Zaobao that the 30-year-old man, who had been earlier stabbed, was taken to Sengkang General Hospital.

The suspect has been taken into custody on charges of intentionally injuring someone with a dangerous weapon and intentionally injuring someone to prevent a public official from performing his duties.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Featured image adapted from Lianhe Zaobao.