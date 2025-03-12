20-year-old man found in pool of blood after slashing attack in Woodlands, 2 arrested

20-year-old man injured in Woodlands slashing attack, victim found in pool of blood

A 20-year-old man was found bleeding profusely in Woodlands on Monday night (10 March) after an alleged slashing attack by two men.

The incident took place near Block 778 Woodlands Drive 60, according to the Singapore Police Force (SPF) .

The SPF told MS News that officers received a call for assistance at about 10.55pm. Officers arrived at the scene to find the victim conscious but seriously injured, with deep wounds on his leg.

Two men, aged 30 and 31, were arrested for voluntarily causing grievous hurt with a dangerous weapon.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) confirmed that paramedics transported the victim to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital for urgent medical attention.

Slashing victim found in pool of blood

According to The Straits Times (ST), a witness saw the victim lying in a pool of blood with deep wounds on his leg.

The witness described the injuries as severe, noting that the man was “bleeding profusely”.

Footage caught by the dashcam of the car owned by the victim’s father allegedly captured the moment the suspects chased him before the slashing took place.

At this stage, the reason behind the attack remains unclear.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Also read: Coffee shop operator shoves 80-year-old customer at S’pore Pools, causes fatal 14.5cm-long head fracture

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from LPETTET from Canva and Google Maps. Picture on the left is for illustration purposes only.