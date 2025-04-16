S’porean woman orders S$1.9K worth of CNY snacks from M’sia, blocks supplier after paying only S$1K

Woman blocks JB supplier after ordering more than S$1,900 worth of CNY snacks & paying only S$1,000

A Singaporean woman, surnamed Tan, allegedly cut contact with a supplier from Johor Bahru, Malaysia after ordering more than S$1,900 worth of Chinese New Year (CNY) snacks and paying only S$1,000.

Ms Zheng, the 40-year-old manager of the Kulai-based business, told Shin Min Daily News that the order was placed on 26 Dec 2024.

The total came to S$1,823.10 for a selection of festive treats, including pineapple tarts, cookies, love letters, and salted egg fish skin.

The items were delivered to an industrial area near Mandai Estate.

Three days later, Ms Tan placed another order worth S$104.60, which was sent to the same address.

When Ms Zheng asked for the remaining balance, Ms Tan responded that she would personally visit Kulai to pay on 15 Jan and also bring some food.

Initially, Ms Zheng didn’t think much of it, but Ms Tan never showed up on the agreed date.

Ms Zheng sent another message on 28 Jan, but Ms Tan did not reply her.

Woman blocks snack supplier’s number

On 7 Feb, Ms Zheng discovered that Ms Tan had blocked her number.

“I tried contacting her from another number, but she didn’t answer,” she said. “I believe it was because she saw the call was from Malaysia.”

Undeterred, she continued calling and messaging Ms Tan, warning that she would file a police report.

Eventually, on 1 April, Ms Zheng travelled to Singapore to lodge her complaint.

Acting on information from Ms Zheng, a Shin Min Daily News reporter attempted to reach Ms Tan and visit her address, but received no response.

The reporter also went to one of the delivery locations, though the manager could not be contacted.

Police have since confirmed that they received a report about the incident.

Woman resells CNY snacks

Ms Zheng explained that Ms Tan was a regular customer, which is why she had been allowed to buy first and pay later.

Since December 2023, Ms Tan had placed large orders of snacks with total amounts exceeding S$2,516.40, always paying the full amount via bank transfer.

Previously, Ms Tan had requested deliveries to Clementi and Depot Lane in Redhill, and on one occasion, she drove to Kulai to pick up the goodies in person.

However, Ms Zheng later discovered that Ms Tan had been reselling the items.

The three addresses to which they were delivered turned out to belong to third parties.

“She told me at the time that she was selling them to her friends, but I didn’t realise she was actually selling them to other stores,” Ms Zheng said.

The situation became clearer when Ms Zheng found, via Ms Tan’s Facebook account, that someone was selling her snacks during a livestream.

“I contacted the person in charge of the platform, and he later said that he had placed an order with Ms Tan and wasn’t aware of the situation,” she revealed.

Featured image adapted from Lianhe Zaobao.