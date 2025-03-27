Driver of S$100K Porsche speeds off from gas station in China, leaves worker to pay for S$92 petrol bill

Porsche driver in China speeds off, leaving S$92 petrol bill
On 12 Mar, a Porsche driver sped off from a gas station on a highway between central China’s Hubei and Shaanxi provinces, leaving behind an RMB 500 (S$92) unpaid bill.
In the footage of the incident circulating on social media, a female gas station worker is seen attaching the pump nozzle to the car before cleaning its windshield.
After filling the car with petrol, the staff member surnamed Song — who was the only person at work that day — removed the barrier post blocking the man’s car before he paid, rushing to serve another vehicle behind.
The Porsche driver briefly comes out of the vehicle holding his phone, but ultimately takes the opportunity to speed off without paying the bill, leaving the worker chasing after the car.
According to South China Morning Post, the vehicle is worth US$75,000 (S$100,200).
Gas station worker covered Porche driver’s unpaid bill
Ms Song had to cover the man’s payment as they were required to settle all the bills before the end of their shift, SCMP reported.
She said she earned RMB 2,800 yuan (S$516) last month, and had two daughters of school age to support.
Fortunately, the company reimbursed her, said the petrol station’s manager.
Ms Song said she posted the video online out of anger and to search for the man.
Driver tries to escape punishment by paying bill
After four days of joint efforts by public security agencies in Hubei and Shaanxi to find the driver, he reportedly contacted the police.
He tried to escape punishment by apologising to the authorities and transferring the money to the petrol station.
However, police summoned him to the station and are investigating him.
By Chinese law, failing to pay outstanding bills can result in a penalty of up to RMB 1,000 yuan (S$184) and detention for up to 15 days.
Based on the CCTV footage, the car also did not have a licence plate, which is illegal in China.
New cars may drive on the road after the owner applies for a temporary number plate, which is made up of two pieces of paper pasted on the front and rear car windows.
