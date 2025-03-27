Driver of S$100K Porsche speeds off from gas station in China, leaves worker to pay for S$92 petrol bill

Porsche driver in China speeds off, leaving S$92 petrol bill

On 12 Mar, a Porsche driver sped off from a gas station on a highway between central China’s Hubei and Shaanxi provinces, leaving behind an RMB 500 (S$92) unpaid bill.

In the footage of the incident circulating on social media, a female gas station worker is seen attaching the pump nozzle to the car before cleaning its windshield.

After filling the car with petrol, the staff member surnamed Song — who was the only person at work that day — removed the barrier post blocking the man’s car before he paid, rushing to serve another vehicle behind.

The Porsche driver briefly comes out of the vehicle holding his phone, but ultimately takes the opportunity to speed off without paying the bill, leaving the worker chasing after the car.

According to South China Morning Post, the vehicle is worth US$75,000 (S$100,200).

Gas station worker covered Porche driver’s unpaid bill