Students in M’sia dress as US hate group KKK, university claims it’s part of assignment

Students at Malaysia’s UiTM dress as members of US hate group KKK

​A group of students from Malaysia’s MARA Technological University (UiTM) recently sparked outrage after a video surfaced showing them dressed as members of the Ku Klux Klan (KKK).

The footage, which began circulating on social media on Monday (14 April), depicts six individuals in white robes and pointed hoods walking through the university’s Dengkil campus at night, carrying items such as crosses.

The KKK is a United States (US) hate group known for white supremacy, antisemitism, and violent attacks on Black Americans and other minorities.

Its white robes and burning crosses remain powerful symbols of racial hatred and extremism.

UiTM defends students who dressed up as KKK

Despite the backlash, UiTM defended the students in a statement on Tuesday (15 April), saying the stunt was part of an assignment on legal issues.

According to the university, the presentation focused on racial discrimination in various countries, and the KKK costumes were intended as a visual aid to enhance understanding of the topic.

UiTM said it did not find the act religiously offensive, adding that it promotes values such as tolerance, respect, and cultural sensitivity, and remains committed to responsible, ethical education.

It expressed hope that the explanation would clarify the incident and urged the public to view it through an academic lens.

Meanwhile, Malaysia’s Ministry of Higher Education declined to comment, according to Malay Mail.

Another student claims group was ‘proud’ of stunt

However, a UiTM Dengkil student, said to be the first to speak out about the incident, revealed that the group of students who dressed as the KKK had a photoshoot and “proudly” shared their pictures on social media.

She said the students appeared to treat the stunt as an “aesthetic”, glorifying white supremacy.

Since it didn’t directly involve their own community, they seemed to lack an understanding of the gravity and sensitivity of the issue.

One of the students allegedly even threatened the whistleblower, claiming that “Sir Moraz” and “Madam Namirah” were on their side.

In response, another student came forward to defend Dr Moraz, saying the lecturer had no knowledge of the stunt until it went viral.

“He disagreed with the way they conducted the social campaign. They should have had signs providing context that it is FOR awareness, NOT glorification,” the student wrote.

Featured image adapted from @YuenA_9 on X and @yapxiang on X.