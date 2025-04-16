Man in S’pore cheats 31 ‘sugar babies’ of payment, coerces underage girls into providing sexual services

Man in Singapore exploits 31 ‘sugar babies’, including underage girls

A Singaporean man who preyed on 31 vulnerable women and girls — including minors — under the guise of being a “sugar daddy” has been sentenced to 81 months in jail and six strokes of the cane on Wednesday (16 April).

According to The Straits Times, 32-year-old Hee Lic Yuan , a former bank analyst, pleaded guilty to 15 charges in January, with 44 other offences considered during his sentencing.

His crimes included filming unsuspecting victims in public places, coercing underage girls into sexual acts, and taking voyeuristic photos at work, on MRT, and from his bedroom window

Promised to pay the victims but did not do so

Between 2019-2021, Hee ran an elaborate online scheme across Instagram, TikTok and Telegram, posing as a generous benefactor.

He manipulated women and girls into sending explicit photos and performing sexual services with promises of payment — which he rarely upheld.

He would ask the victims to be his “sugar babies”, his youngest victim being a 13-year-old girl.

He would lure victims with promises of payment, but he never followed through. Some were even coerced into providing sexual services without compensation.

Suggested threesome with underage victim

Hee would create multiple accounts on different social media platforms — including Instagram, TikTok, and Telegram.

In March 2021, a 15-year-old girl contacted him, expressing interest in becoming a sugar baby for financial support.

Hee then offered her S$200 to S$400 per nude photo, leading her to send 10 explicit images with the false promise of S$3,500.

The exploitation escalated when Hee later offered her S$4,000 for sex — only to sexually assault her while recording the act.

Days later, he pressured her into a “threesome” with another man, threatening to withhold payment if she refused.

Traumatised, the girl eventually reported the assault to authorities.

Prosecution pushed for harsher sentence

Deputy Public Prosecutor (DPP) Tan Jing Min argued for 100 to 107 months in jail and seven to nine strokes of the cane, citing the severity of Hee’s crimes.

However, Hee’s lawyer pleaded for leniency, claiming he had recognised “the severity” of his actions.

Hee had sought psychiatric help and was diagnosed with compulsive sexual behaviour disorder — a condition that was reportedly linked to his offences.

The court also heard that Hee had been practising sexual abstinence and denied himself bail as a form of “penance”.

