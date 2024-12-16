Retiree wins S$6.5 million lottery jackpot in M’sia by betting on family’s car plate numbers

Man wins S$6.5 million lottery jackpot thanks to family’s car plate numbers

A 64-year-old man from Penang won RM21,314,124 (around S$6.5 million) from the Sports Toto Malaysia (STM) 4D Jackpot on 8 Dec after betting on his family members’ car plate numbers.

He shared the RM21.5 million (S$6.5 million) jackpot with another winner from Selangor, The Borneo Post reported.

While the retired renovation contractor became a multi-millionaire, the second winner received a much smaller portion of the prize, taking home RM203,962.75 (S$61,900).

Jackpot winner has been betting on the same numbers for years

For years, the retiree had consistently bet on the pair of numbers 5841 and 1562, he told STM Lottery.

He felt relieved that the numbers he had been betting on for so long finally came up as the winning ones and was left speechless and overjoyed when he checked his ticket against the results.

The winner plans to use his newfound wealth to ensure a comfortable retirement, intending to place his winnings in a fixed deposit to generate a steady income.

Recent Toto winner also placed bets with his car plate numbers

Another recent Toto winner has also enjoyed success by betting on car plate numbers.

On 24 Nov, a total of RM6.15 million (S$1.86 million) was won from the RM20.1 million (S$6.1 million) Toto 4D Jackpot.

This prize was shared by four winners from Sabah, Sarawak, and Penang.

The largest portion of the prize, amounting to RM4,473,774.75 (S$1.36 million), went to a 39-year-old driver from Penang, who revealed that his winning numbers came from his car registration numbers, 9666 and 1018.

“I work as a driver and my car has rewarded me for my hard work,” he said. “I am very happy to use the winnings to start my own business.”

