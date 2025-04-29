Bartley Secondary teacher sent to hospital after student cuts him with penknife, police report made

Bartley Secondary student arrested after cutting teacher with penknife

A teacher at Bartley Secondary School was sent to the hospital after a student reportedly cut him with a penknife.

The student concerned has been arrested and a police report has been made, reported Channel NewsAsia (CNA).

Bartley Secondary teacher received outpatient treatment after penknife incident

In response to queries by MS News, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it received a call for assistance at about 12.25pm on Monday (28 April).

The location was 10 Jalan Bunga Rampai — the address of Bartley Secondary School.

One person was conveyed to Tan Tock Seng Hospital, SCDF added.

The male teacher received outpatient treatment in the hospital, Bartley Secondary principal Britta Seet told CNA.

He was then given medical leave and is “recovering well at home”, she added.

Bartley Secondary makes police report over penknife incident

Ms Seet said the school made a police report about the incident.

The student is assisting with investigations, she added.

Confirming that a report was lodged, the Singapore Police Force also said that a student was arrested.

Student has not returned to school

The student has not returned to school, revealed the principal.

The school is in touch with the student and their parents, she said.

It will continue to provide support both to the student and the affected staff.

St Andrew’s student threatened teacher in August 2022

In August 2022, a video circulated over social media showed a St Andrew’s Secondary School student cussing and threatening his male teacher.

At one point, the boy pushed up against the teacher and threatened to “end” his life.

The school said that the student had been disciplined.

Featured image adapted from Google Maps.