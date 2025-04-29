2 women assault shop assistant in M’sia after being denied request to test charging cable

2 women assault shop assistant after being denied request to test charging cable

Two women physically assaulted a shop assistant at a 7-Eleven in Perak, Malaysia after she refused their request to test a charging cable before purchase.

According to a Facebook post by the shop assistant’s mother, Saazlina Azizyusuf, the incident took place around 3am on Sunday (27 April).

“My child, who was working the shift at the time, was attacked by two customers from hell,” she wrote in the post, which has since been taken down.

Women steal charging cable after assaulting shop assistant

Ms Saazlina said her daughter was simply following store policy, which states that customers must pay before testing any product.

However, the women refused to pay and insisted on trying a charging cable.

When the shop assistant denied their request, the two women — believed to be mother and daughter — became aggressive and started shouting at her.

The younger woman then slapped the shop assistant and pulled on her tudung with such force that it came off, causing the victim to lurch over the counter.

The older woman was seen trying to restrain her daughter during the altercation.

According to Ms Saazlina, her daughter sustained injuries to her body.

In a second video, the older woman is seen re-entering the store and stealing a cable and charger from the counter.

Victim’s mother appeals for information on assailants

Ms Saazlina said a police report has been filed, but the suspects have yet to be identified.

She appealed to the public for help, urging anyone with information about the two women to contact her directly or reach out to the local police.

Featured image adapted from Saazlina Azizyusuf on Facebook.