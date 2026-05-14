South Korea court upholds 7-year jail sentence for woman who cut off husband’s genitals & stabbed him

Court upholds seven-year jail sentence for woman who cut off husband’s genitals and stabbed him

On Tuesday (12 May), the Incheon branch of the Seoul High Court upheld a seven-year jail sentence for a 58-year-old woman who stabbed her husband and cut off his genitals in August last year.

The woman had been charged with offences including attempted murder.

However, during the first trial in January, the court cleared her of attempted murder and instead convicted her of aggravated assault causing serious injury.

The woman and the prosecution both appealed the first trial ruling.

She argued that the sentence was “too heavy”, while prosecutors argued that the court should have recognised at least indirect intent to kill and that the sentence was too light.

Woman stabbed husband about 50 times

According to local news reports, the incident took place at around 1am on 1 Aug 2025 at a cafe in Ganghwa Island, Incheon.

The woman was accused of stabbing her husband, a man in his 50s, more than 50 times with a weapon.

She also cut off his genitals and threw them into a toilet.

Her son-in-law, 40, was accused of helping her by tying the victim up with rope and tape.

The victim was taken to hospital by emergency responders after a report was made.

He underwent surgery and was later found to be out of life-threatening condition.

Woman said she only intended to cut off husband’s genitals

During the first trial, the woman said she committed the crime after suspecting her husband of infidelity.

She also argued that she only intended to cut off his genitals and did not intend to kill him.

The court said there was “strong suspicion” that she had intended to kill the victim, even if only indirectly.

However, it found that the evidence submitted by prosecutors was insufficient to prove that she had foreseen the possibility of death at the time of the crime.

As such, the court cleared her of attempted murder and sentenced her to seven years in prison for aggravated assault causing serious injury.

Her son-in-law was sentenced to four years in prison in the first trial.

Court dismisses woman’s appeal, reduces son-in-law’s sentence

In the appeal trial on 12 May, the court dismissed both the woman’s appeal and the prosecution’s appeal.

It said there were no new circumstances since the first ruling that would justify changing her sentence, and that the original sentence did not fall outside a reasonable range.

However, the court reduced the son-in-law’s sentence from four years in prison to three years in prison, suspended for five years.

The court said he had reluctantly taken part in the crime at his mother-in-law’s request and had not planned or led the attack.

It also noted that he had reached an amicable settlement with the victim, who did not want him punished.

Meanwhile, the woman’s daughter was fined 3 million won (S$2,600) in the first trial for illegally tracking the victim’s location at the time of the crime.

She did not appeal, so the ruling was finalised.

Also read: Woman in South Korea severs husband’s genitals after finding out about affair, gets 7 years’ jail

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Featured image adapted from The Chosun Daily.