Parkroyal on Beach Road has free yoga & health screening on 13 June, plus pool & gym access at no charge

Wellness experiences in June at Parkroyal on Beach Road

Although we’re only five months into the year, you might already be feeling the stress and fatigue from the many roles you juggle at work and at home.

If you’ve been meaning to slow down and carve out some time for yourself, Parkroyal on Beach Road is offering a series of wellness experiences throughout the month of June in celebration of Global Wellness Day.

The programme includes yoga sessions, meditation, and sound bath therapy, as well as complimentary BUZUD health screenings and access to the hotel’s newly revamped gym.

Best of all, you don’t have to break the bank just to squeeze in a little me-time. By simply signing up, you can join selected wellness activities for free on 13 June.

Free wellness activities on 13 June

Always wanted to try yoga but never knew where to start? Parkroyal on Beach Road’s free Global Wellness Day activities include a Yin Yang Yoga session with wellness practitioner Gerald Aw on 13 June from 11am to 12pm.

Combining warming movements with slow, grounding stretches, the session is designed to give your mind and body a much-needed reset. Pre-registration is required, so those interested can reserve a spot here.

After the session, visitors can also continue the self-care experience at the hotel’s Wellness Floor, which will be open from 11am to 5pm at no charge.

This gives you the chance to take a dip in the panoramic pool, squeeze in a quick workout on the treadmill or reformer machine, or relax in the steam room without having to commit to a full staycation.

Complimentary Wellness Floor access is also available on a pre-registration basis, and you can reserve your spot here.

To round out the wellness experience, there will also be a free BUZUD health screening from 11am to 5pm.

The screening provides participants with a comprehensive overview of their wellbeing through blood pressure and heart rate monitoring, ECG, blood oxygen level assessment, body temperature checks, comprehensive body composition analysis, and more.

It’s a simple way to get a better sense of your current health, especially if you’ve been putting off those small but important self-care check-ins. Those interested in the complimentary screening can register here.

Take your wellness journey a step further

For those looking to go beyond the complimentary Global Wellness Day activities, Parkroyal on Beach Road is also offering ticketed wellness experiences throughout the month of June.

Early risers can join Gerald Aw for Sunrise Yoga on 6 and 20 June from 7am to 8am. Designed to gently awaken the body, improve flexibility, and restore balance, the classes offer a peaceful start to the day while the rest of the city is still waking up.

Alternatively, those seeking a slower-paced experience can sign up for Aw’s Meditation & Sound Bath Therapy on 27 June from 10.30am to 11.30am.

Through guided breathwork, mindfulness practices, and the soothing vibrations of singing bowls, the session offers a gentle opportunity to slow down, clear the mind, and leave feeling a little more centred. It is also suitable for all ages and fitness levels.

Each session is priced at S$25 nett per person and includes complimentary full-day access to the Wellness Floor (worth S$70) as well as a complimentary BUZUD health screening worth S$50.

You can purchase tickets for your preferred session here. And here’s what you need to know to get there:



Parkroyal on Beach Road

Address: 7500 Beach Road, Singapore 199591

Nearest MRT station: Bugis

Also read: Is your name Sunny or Summer? Get a free orange cheese ramen at WOKE Ramen from 8 to 19 June

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Featured image courtesy of Parkroyal on Beach Road.