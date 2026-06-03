Is your name Sunny or Summer? Enjoy a free bowl of orange cheese ramen at WOKE Ramen from 8 to 19 June

Sunny and Summer can get a free bowl of WOKE Ramen from 8 to 19 June

With temperatures refusing to let up, Singapore can feel like a cruel summer at times.

But WOKE Ramen is set to offer quite a treat, specifically to diners named Summer or Sunny.

As part of the newly-launched Sunkissed Summer Ramen trio, any diner named Sunny or Summer can claim one free bowl from the Summer Series.

The offer runs from 8 to 19 June at WOKE Ramen’s two outlets, at Changi Airport Terminal 1 and Compass One.

Have your pick

On Tuesday (2 June), WOKE Ramen introduced its summer-exclusive trio built around its unique Orange Cheese Broth.

Think velvety, creamy cheese broth brightened with juicy mandarin orange.

This, combined with their signature wok-charred Chinese lamian noodles, creates a symphony of flavours in each satisfying slurp.

Options include the Chicken Chashu Cheese Ramen (S$15.90), Prawn Paste Cheese Ramen (S$16.90), and Seafood Mix Cheese Ramen (S$20.90).

Additionally, more diners can enjoy this one-of-a-kind ramen creation as WOKE Ramen is a halal-certified brand.

Limited-time flavours available until end of August

Those named Sunny or Summer must present a valid photo ID bearing the name Sunny or Summer at either WOKE Ramen outlet.

They can then choose which among the three flavours they’d like to enjoy.

Even if your name is not Sunny or Summer, you can still enjoy these extraordinary ramen offerings until the end of August for a unique gastronomic experience.

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Featured image adapted from WOKE Ramen.