Foreigners in M’sia allegedly evade fare at Rapid KL station, netizens call for action

Group of foreigners allegedly evade fare at Rapid KL station in Malaysia

A group of foreigners allegedly evaded their fare at an unidentified Rapid KL station in Malaysia, according to a Threads post shared on Monday (11 May).

A video accompanying the post allegedly shows the group, which appeared to consist of three women and a man, passing through the monorail gantry without tapping their cards.

One person allegedly held the door open while the others entered.

Staff allegedly ignored fare evasion

The original poster (OP) said they noticed the group at the monorail gate as they were standing right behind them.

They also claimed that the group later looked at them with a “smirk” after allegedly evading the fare.

The OP further alleged that the staff at the counter appeared to ignore the incident.

They also appeared to suggest that the group was treated more leniently because they were white, claiming that “if they were Bangladeshis, people would be quick to hate them”.

Netizens call for action against alleged fare evaders

Other netizens agreed with the OP, saying rule enforcers in Malaysia often appear to overlook offences by white foreigners, while locals and other foreigners might be punished for similar acts.

Some advised the OP to report the incident to Rapid KL so action could be taken.

One user even tagged Malaysian Transport Minister Anthony Loke, asking him to look into the incident.

Meanwhile, others blamed the incident on poor enforcement, saying non-compliance can happen when there is a lack of monitoring and firm action.

MS News has reached out to Rapid KL for a statement.

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Featured image adapted from @ich4nn on Threads.