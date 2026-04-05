Thai TikToker slams passengers wearing sandals & flip-flops on train, sparks backlash from netizens

TikToker criticises passengers wearing sandals and flip-flops on train in Bangkok

A TikTok user has drawn criticism online after calling out passengers wearing sandals and flip-flops on Bangkok’s BTS Skytrain.

In a now-deleted post, the Original Poster (OP) shared a photo of two passengers in open-toed footwear.

“Honestly, I can’t accept people wearing shoes like this on BTS,” the OP wrote, as reported by Khaosod.

“This is the capital city — it’s embarrassing in front of foreigners,” they emphasised. “It affects the image of the country.”

The OP also urged commuters to “learn to wear sneakers sometimes”.

Netizens say footwear choice is personal

The comments quickly drew pushback from Thai netizens, many of whom disagreed with the OP’s stance.

In reposts of the OP’s post on social media, several people shared that they have worn similar types of footwear on the train, adding that these were comfortable.

They expressed that people’s choice of footwear is not others’ business, and some called the OP “nosy” and “pretentious”.

One user also pointed out that even foreigners wear flip-flops on the train, negating the OP’s statement that doing so was “embarrassing in front of foreigners”.

A netizen who claimed to be a former BTS Skytrain employee also chimed in, sarcastically saying, “You can wear any kind of shoes on the train. Just make sure you’re wearing shoes.”

Also read: US TikToker recommends washing underwear in hotel coffeemaker, leaves netizens repulsed

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Featured image adapted from @dekchaikumkom on Instagram and Wikimedia Commons.