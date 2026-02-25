US TikToker recommends washing underwear in hotel coffeemaker, leaves netizens repulsed

TikToker recommends washing underwear in hotel coffeemaker

Running out of underwear during vacation is an unlikely issue that most travellers still prepare for.

A TikToker in the United States (US) shared a hack to solve this problem. The particular solution has since gone viral, leaving netizens revolted.

In a now-deleted video, reportedly posted in 2o25, Tara Woodcox described “one of the coolest tricks ever”—washing used underwear in hotel coffeemakers.

She instructed her viewers to place used undergarments in the filter basket where coffee grounds are usually placed. Then press the brew function, which would drench it in hot water.

After this, Woodcox said to dry the underwear using the hotel hairdryer.

“I learned it years ago from a friend who is a flight attendant, and it’s brilliant,” she shared.

Netizens alarmed by TikToker’s hack

Many netizens were appalled by the woman’s suggestion.

Some pointed out that she could wash her underwear in the bathroom sink using soap, while others said they would reuse underwear or go commando before resorting to this.

One user even jokingly said she thought everyone packed undergarments excessively, “like we are planning on pooping ourselves twice a day”.

However, some expressed that it was more alarming that the TikToker learned the hack from a flight attendant, which means the atrocity could have been done anywhere in the world.

Netizens also discovered an earlier TikTok video of Woodcox, from 2023, claiming that she doesn’t use hotel coffeemakers after hearing about others using them to wash their undergarments.

TikToker claims she has not actually done it

Following the backlash, Woodcox posted a follow-up video—ironically while making coffee with a coffee maker—claiming that the video was made as a joke.

She said that she had never actually washed underwear in a coffeemaker herself, but heard that people do that from a flight attendant friend.

Since posting the video, she received lots of comments and emails about the matter, which she found entertaining.

“It’s more of something that I posted to be ‘why not to use the coffeepot’,” Woodcox explained, adding that she also found the hack disgusting when she heard about it.

“You guys have been having way too much fun thinking it’s real,” she also said. “Just think what you guys want to think.”

Unverified reports state that the hotel featured in her unusual underwear washing video has had to replace all of its coffeemakers and is filing a USD1 million (S$x) lawsuit against Woodcox.

Featured image adapted from @stacetown11 on TikTok.