Taiwanese influencer allegedly suggests getting US citizenship through sham marriage, draws criticism

US citizenship sham marriage

International Latest News

The influencer later clarified that the final video came out oversimplified due to editing constraints, leading to misunderstandings.

By - 22 Dec 2025, 3:46 pm

Follow us on Whatsapp for the latest updates Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates

Influencer sparks backlash after allegedly suggesting sham marriage to get US citizenship

A Taiwanese influencer has come under fire after allegedly suggesting that people could enter a sham marriage to obtain United States (US) citizenship.

The controversy centres on a now-deleted video featuring influencer Beautiful K Mom, who has more than 71,000 followers on Instagram.

US citizenship sham marriage (2)

Source: @suh_gii on Threads

In the video, Beautiful K Mom said she holds US citizenship because she was born in the US.

However, when asked how others could become US citizens, she allegedly replied that one option was to get married, implying a fake or sham marriage.

She also added that those seeking citizenship through marriage would need to live with their American partner for two years before obtaining citizenship.

Clips of the exchange were later reposted online, sparking outrage among viewers.

Influencer is dual citizen of US and Taiwan

Beautiful K Mom, who is also a Taiwanese citizen, was further criticised for her remarks about Taiwan’s healthcare system.

When asked why she would return to Taiwan despite being a US citizen, the influencer said, “Taiwan’s National Health Insurance is amazing!”

US citizenship sham marriage (1)

Source: @suh_gii on Threads

She cited the high cost of medical care in the US, claiming a dental visit could cost around US$600 (S$775), compared to significantly lower fees in Taiwan.

When told her comments might upset some viewers, she responded bluntly: “I have dual citizenship, what are you going to do about it?”

Netizens criticise alleged promotion of illegal acts

The video quickly drew backlash online, with many netizens expressing disbelief that she would appear to endorse sham marriages, which are illegal under US law.

Translation: She’d be finished if she sent it directly to President Trump’s social media platforms.
Source: Dcard

Some said she could even be reported to US authorities for promoting such behaviour, while others called for Taiwan’s laws to be tightened so dual citizens cannot “take advantage” of the national healthcare system.

Translation: The law should be amended so that only those who have resided in the country for more than one year can use health insurance, and those who have left for one month must reside there again for more than one year before they can use it!
Source: Threads

Others, however, defended dual citizens, arguing that as long as they continue paying their insurance premiums, they should still be entitled to healthcare benefits.

Influencer claims editing led to misunderstandings

Following the backlash, Beautiful K Mom deleted the original video and uploaded a response clarifying her remarks.

She explained that due to the relaxed nature of the interview, the conversation extended to the various ways of obtaining US citizenship, including marriage.

“The original intention was not to teach, nor did it encourage any illegal behaviour; it was simply to mention that there are indeed people in society who have used improper methods to pursue status,” she wrote in her caption.

However, due to editing and length constraints, the final version came out oversimplified, leading to misunderstandings.

Addressing criticism over her Taiwanese citizenship, she added that she has lived in Taiwan for a long time and continues to pay her insurance premiums.

“I have taken the video down and will be more careful in future content creation to avoid unnecessary misunderstandings due to expression or editing,” she assured, adding that she will take legal action against those who spread false accusations about her.

Also read: President Trump launches ‘Gold Card’ programme offering fast-track US residency for S$1.3 million

President Trump launches ‘Gold Card’ programme offering fast-track US residency for S$1.3 million

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @suh_gii on Threads.

Article written by:

Kim Tan
Kim Tan
  • More From Author