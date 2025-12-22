Taiwanese influencer allegedly suggests getting US citizenship through sham marriage, draws criticism

Influencer sparks backlash after allegedly suggesting sham marriage to get US citizenship

A Taiwanese influencer has come under fire after allegedly suggesting that people could enter a sham marriage to obtain United States (US) citizenship.

The controversy centres on a now-deleted video featuring influencer Beautiful K Mom, who has more than 71,000 followers on Instagram.

In the video, Beautiful K Mom said she holds US citizenship because she was born in the US.

However, when asked how others could become US citizens, she allegedly replied that one option was to get married, implying a fake or sham marriage.

She also added that those seeking citizenship through marriage would need to live with their American partner for two years before obtaining citizenship.

Clips of the exchange were later reposted online, sparking outrage among viewers.

Influencer is dual citizen of US and Taiwan

Beautiful K Mom, who is also a Taiwanese citizen, was further criticised for her remarks about Taiwan’s healthcare system.

When asked why she would return to Taiwan despite being a US citizen, the influencer said, “Taiwan’s National Health Insurance is amazing!”

She cited the high cost of medical care in the US, claiming a dental visit could cost around US$600 (S$775), compared to significantly lower fees in Taiwan.

When told her comments might upset some viewers, she responded bluntly: “I have dual citizenship, what are you going to do about it?”

Netizens criticise alleged promotion of illegal acts

The video quickly drew backlash online, with many netizens expressing disbelief that she would appear to endorse sham marriages, which are illegal under US law.

Some said she could even be reported to US authorities for promoting such behaviour, while others called for Taiwan’s laws to be tightened so dual citizens cannot “take advantage” of the national healthcare system.

Others, however, defended dual citizens, arguing that as long as they continue paying their insurance premiums, they should still be entitled to healthcare benefits.

Influencer claims editing led to misunderstandings

Following the backlash, Beautiful K Mom deleted the original video and uploaded a response clarifying her remarks.

She explained that due to the relaxed nature of the interview, the conversation extended to the various ways of obtaining US citizenship, including marriage.

“The original intention was not to teach, nor did it encourage any illegal behaviour; it was simply to mention that there are indeed people in society who have used improper methods to pursue status,” she wrote in her caption.

However, due to editing and length constraints, the final version came out oversimplified, leading to misunderstandings.

Addressing criticism over her Taiwanese citizenship, she added that she has lived in Taiwan for a long time and continues to pay her insurance premiums.

“I have taken the video down and will be more careful in future content creation to avoid unnecessary misunderstandings due to expression or editing,” she assured, adding that she will take legal action against those who spread false accusations about her.

