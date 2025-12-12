President Trump launches ‘Gold Card’ programme offering fast-track US residency for S$1.3 million

Trump administration launches ‘Gold Card’ offering US residency for S$1.3 million

The administration of President Donald Trump has officially launched the “Trump Gold Card” immigration programme, establishing an online portal where wealthy non-citizens can apply for a fast-track route to lawful permanent residency in the United States (US).

The dedicated application site went live on Wednesday (10 Dec), enabling applicants to begin the process.

Vetted applicants must pay S$1.3 million to obtain Trump Gold Card

Prospective applicants are required to pay a non-refundable US$15,000 (about S$19,000) processing fee before undergoing mandatory background and security checks.

Once approved by the Department of Homeland Security, applicants must then contribute US$1 million (about S$1.3 million) to the federal government to obtain the Gold Card.

On the official site, this amount is framed as a contribution or “gift” demonstrating that the individual will substantially benefit the US.

Speaking to reporters at the White House, President Trump describe the Gold Card as “basically . . . a Green Card, but much better”.

“Much more powerful, a much stronger path,” he added. “A path is a big deal. Have to be great people.”

Approved Gold Card holders will receive lawful status under the EB-1 or EB-2 visa categories, subject to quota availability.

While processing is expected to take several weeks, the official site notes that applicants from a small number of countries may face waiting times of a year or more due to existing visa quota restrictions.

Businesses also able to apply for Corporate Gold Card for employees

The Trump administration has also introduced a Corporate Gold Card, allowing companies to sponsor foreign employees for expedited US residency.

To apply, corporate sponsors must pay the same US$15,000 processing fee per employee, with the option to submit applications for multiple employees at the same time.

Once an employee has successfully completed the vetting process, the sponsoring company is required to make a US$2 million (around S$2.6 million) contribution as evidence that the individual will substantially benefit the US.

One key feature of the Corporate Gold Card is its transferability. Corporate sponsors may stop sponsoring an employee and reuse the original US$2 million contribution to support a new employee, without making an additional gift.

However, this transfer is subject to a 5% fee, which covers the cost of a new Department of Homeland Security background check.

Approved Corporate Gold Cards are also subject to a 1% annual maintenance fee, with small additional charges from the US Department of State potentially applying depending on each employee’s circumstances.

Future higher-tier ‘Platinum Card’

The official site also teases a future “Platinum Card” tier that is not yet available. This premium offering is expected to cost US$5 million (about S$6.5 million), in addition to the standard processing fee.

Benefits associated with the Platinum Card include the ability to stay in the US for up to 270 days per year and exemptions from US tax on foreign-sourced income, although exact details remain limited and subject to change.

A waitlist has been opened for interested applicants, with the site warning that the contribution amount is not guaranteed to remain at the current price.

Purpose is to generate revenue for US Treasury

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick claimed that around 10,000 individuals had pre-registered interest in the Gold Card prior to its formal launch, and he expects interest to continue growing.

He positioned the programme as a way to attract high-skilled talent to the country while generating significant new revenue for the US Treasury through contributions made by applicants and sponsoring corporations.

However, critics — including immigration experts and advocacy groups — have raised concerns about the equity and legality of the initiative, arguing that it privileges wealthier applicants and may face legal challenges, as the creation of new visa categories typically requires congressional approval.

