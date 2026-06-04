Teen in S’pore battles heart condition since birth, father seeks help as illness worsens

Father in Singapore seeks help for his son who has heart condition

A father in Singapore has appealed to the public for help as his son’s heart is failing.

16-year-old Muhammad Rauf has lived with a rare and complex congenital heart condition since birth.

Doctors classify his condition as a “single ventricle physiology”, a severe cardiac defect associated with numerous secondary complications.

His 61-year-old father, who is the sole breadwinner, said that their savings has been slowly exhausted over the years due to the Rauf’s ongoing treatments, hospitalisations, medication, and care.

Teen urgently needs life-saving heart surgery

Rauf’s condition deteriorated significantly in January this year.

Medical professionals noted that he urgently needs a heart surgery, which is the best hope for his survival.

As this surgery can no longer be done via the public hospital route, the family had to turn to a private medical facility.

However, this carries a substantial price tag, with costs estimated at S$390,000.

Beyond the immense financial strain, the situation presents a desperate race against time for the family.

Further delays could drastically reduce Rauf’s chances of receiving the critical care he needs.

“As a father, it pains me deeply to watch my son go through this uncertainty,” said Rauf’s father.

“We never imagined that one day we would reach a point where saving our son’s life would depend on whether we could raise enough money in time.”

Fundraising campaign gives teen a fighting chance

Fearing the loss of their loved one, the family has set up a campaign on Give.Asia to fund the boy’s treatment, aiming at S$130,000 at a time.

They highlighted the need for Rauf to begin the treatment as early as possible.

So far, the campaign has reached S$102,081 at the time of writing.

To support the fundraising campaign, donations can be made directly via the Give.Asia platform.

Also read: 2.5-year-old girl in S’pore diagnosed with blood cancer, parents appealing for medical donations



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Featured image adapted from Give.Asia.