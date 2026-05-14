Woman who entered police vehicle & posed for photo inside assisting investigations for criminal trespass

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The police vehicle's emergency lights flashed after she got in, possibly after being activated by her.

By - 15 May 2026, 2:30 am

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Woman who entered police vehicle presented herself at police station: SPF

A 23-year-old woman is assisting police investigations for criminal trespass after she posed for a photo inside a stationary police vehicle.

Images posted by @kaypoh.sg on Instagram showed her sitting in the front passenger seat and smiling for the camera.

Source: @kaypoh.sg on Instagram

Woman casually walks to police vehicle & gets in

The 10-second clip posted on Wednesday (13 May) started with the woman casually walking towards the police vehicle, which was parked alongside another police vehicle.

Source: @kaypoh.sg on Instagram

She then got into the front passenger seat after apparently opening the door without difficulty.

Source: @kaypoh.sg on Instagram

After she got into the vehicle, its emergency lights flashed, possibly after being activated by her.

Source: @kaypoh.sg on Instagram

Woman poses for a photo

The clip also included a shot of the woman posing for a photo inside the police vehicle with the words, “Mission passed! Respect” rendered in the font of video game Grand Theft Auto.

Source: @kaypoh.sg on Instagram

This implied that another person might have been at the scene taking photos for her.

The post’s caption read, “Real life GTA 5”.

Woman surrenders herself to the police

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it is aware of the video circulating on social media.

The woman involved presented herself at a Neighbourhood Police Centre on Tuesday (12 May), SPF added.

She is currently assisting with investigations for an offence of criminal trespass.

Police investigations are ongoing.

SPF did not mention where the incident took place.

Also read: Man arrested for allegedly scratching police vehicle with key in Redhill, to be charged with vandalism

Man arrested for allegedly scratching police vehicle with key in Redhill, to be charged with vandalism

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Featured image adapted from @kaypoh.sg on Instagram.

Article written by:

Jeremy Lee
Jeremy Lee
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