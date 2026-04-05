Man arrested for allegedly scratching police vehicle with key in Redhill, to be charged with vandalism

53-year-old allegedly scratched parked police vehicle with key at Redhill block

After coming across a police vehicle parked in Redhill Close, an 53-year-old man allegedly scratched it using a key.

He will be charged in court with vandalism, said the Singapore Police Force (SPF) in a media release sent to MS News.

Police alerted by a member of the public over alleged vandalism

At about 7.40pm last Thursday (2 April), SPF received an alert from a member of the public about a vandalism case.

A man had allegedly used an object to scratch a police vehicle parked at Block 83 Redhill Close, the witness said.

He left the scene before the police arrived.

Man arrested 2 days later

After the alert, officers from Clementi Police Division conducted extensive ground enquiries and follow-up investigations, SPF said.

They identified the suspect and arrested him last Saturday (4 April), two days after the alleged incident.

According to preliminary investigations, the man had allegedly scratched the doors of the parked police vehicle with his key.

Man faces jail, fine & caning

The man will be charged in court on Monday (6 April) with vandalism.

Under Section 3 of the Vandalism Act 1966, the offence carries a jail term of up to three years or a fine of up to S$2,000.

He may also be punished with between three and eight strokes of the cane.

SPF has “zero tolerance” towards such acts of vandalism, it said, pledging to “take action” against those who “blatantly disregard” the law.

Also read: Driver Allegedly Scratches Car After Failing To Get Parking At ECP, Owner Files Police Report

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image from MS News. Photo for illustration purposes only.