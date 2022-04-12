Driver Allegedly Scratches Car After Failing To Get Parking At ECP, Owner Files Police Report

Driver Allegedly Scratches Car At ECP, Caught On Owner’s Dashcam

Oftentimes, drivers may be left frustrated after not being able to secure a parking space. However, in unfavourable situations like these, it doesn’t mean that they can take their annoyance out on others.

On Sunday (10 Apr), a Toyota driver who failed to find a parking space at East Coast Park (ECP) apparently decided to damage the car belonging to the owner who had managed to secure the lot instead.

Luckily for the owner of the damaged car, his dashcam managed to capture the man’s sneaky act.

He has since filed a police report, hoping for the culprit to pay for his mistake.

Culprit drives back to owner’s car after failing to secure lot

The owner of the car in question took to SG Road Vigilante – SGRV‘s Facebook page on Monday (11 Apr) to share about the fateful incident that happened the day before at ECP.

He explained that he was waiting for a car to vacate a parking space before going in himself. While waiting, he helped his wife to unload their bicycle.

Once the car left, he noticed a red Toyota speeding in from behind him, before the driver attempted to reverse into the empty lot.

However, according to the OP, the Toyota driver failed to park his car, seemingly because the OP had managed to get to it first. He then gave up and drove off.

After parking his car in the aforementioned space, the OP walked away from his vehicle.

What happened next was something he probably didn’t expect — the red Toyota driver came back within the next 15 minutes and proceeded to deface the OP’s car.

Culprit allegedly scratches car with hex key at ECP

Dashcam footage from the OP’s vehicle shows the red Toyota stopping in front of the parked car at around 10.42am on the same day.

Moments later, the driver steps out of his vehicle and takes a quick look around the area. He then goes to the backseat of his car and puts on a cap.

With the cap on sideways, he heads to the right side of the parked car with what looks to be a key in one hand.

As he walks along the length of the vehicle, he seems to have the hand holding the key stretched out. The dashcam failed to capture the man’s alleged actions clearly, but the OP later uploaded a picture of his damaged car.

The photo shows noticeable white scratches across the right side of his car, which the OP believes to have been the work of the Toyota driver.

Owner files police report for vandalism

Not wanting the culprit to get away with causing the scratches on his car, the OP said that he lodged a police report.

He also addressed the driver, writing, “Even if you feel I snatched your lot (which I did not) or even if it’s really my fault, it does not give you any right to scratch my car in any way.”

This is not the first time that such an incident has occurred in Singapore this year.

Just last month, someone found scratches on his Tesla Model 3 after the car’s security cameras showed a man using his key to damage the vehicle.

Under Singapore’s Vandalism Act, anyone caught intentionally causing damage to others’ property can be fined up to S$2,000 or face up to three years’ jail.

For now, we can only hope that the authorities will be able to get hold of the culprit and hold him accountable for his actions.

Not right to vandalise others’ vehicles

Regardless of the situation or how frustrated one may feel, they should never act on their anger by damaging others’ property.

We’re glad that the owner’s dashcam managed to identify the culprit in this case.

Hopefully, the culprit will reflect on his mistake and never repeat his actions again. If needed, it’s always better to talk it out with the other party if one feels wronged in such situations.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from SG Road Vigilante – SGRV on Facebook.