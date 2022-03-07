Tesla Sentry Mode Cameras Help Identify Culprit Who Scratched Car With His Keys

Car owners often treat their cars with great care, ensuring they are free of scratches. But vehicles might become the innocent victim of some troublemakers from time to time.

On Sunday (6 Mar), a Tesla Model 3 owner returned his car parked at Clementi only to find that it had been scratched.

Luckily, the owner managed to swiftly identify the culprit who damaged his electric vehicle thanks to the car’s security feature, Sentry Mode.

The footage was later shared on SG Road Vigilante – SGRV Facebook page.

Man walked towards Tesla Model 3, scratches it with key

On Sunday (6 Mar), at 4.24pm, a man wearing a blue shirt was seen walking from the front of the Tesla to its side.

According to the Facebook post, the car was parked at Block 378 Clementi Avenue 5.

Source

At that time, he was holding his keys in his right hand while carrying a bag of goods in his other hand.

As he walked closer towards the car’s side, he extended his right hand to scratch the car with his keys.

Source

Following that, he calmly walked off.

Visible scratches on the side of Tesla

On the same night, Facebook page SG Road Vigilante – SGRV uploaded the recording alongside photos of the damages done by the man.

There were noticeable scratches on the side of the car.

Source

Another photo also showed a distinct scrape on the vehicle.

Source

Act caught on Tesla Sentry Mode cameras

Fortunately for the Tesla owner, the man’s act of vandalism was captured, thanks to the car’s security feature.

Source

When Tesla Model 3 has its Sentry Mode turned on, the car automatically records its surroundings with its in-built 360-degree dashcam when the vehicle is parked or locked.

If a minimal threat is detected, such as a person leaning on the car, a message will be displayed on the touchscreen warning that cameras are recording.

When more severe threats are detected, a car alarm will be activated. Owners will also receive an alert on their Tesla mobile app.

Vandalism is a serious offence

Regardless of the reason, intentionally causing harm or damage to others’ property is never right. Under Singapore’s Vandalism Act, one can face a fine of up to $2,000 or imprisonment up to 3 years if caught in the act of vandalism.

We’re glad that Tesla’s extensive built-in cameras could help identify the wrongdoer in this case.

Hopefully, the offender will be brought to justice and that the incident would deter others from committing such crimes.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured images adapted from SG Road Vigilante – SGRV on Facebook.