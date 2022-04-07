Passengers Block Other Drivers From Geylang Parking Lot & Cause Traffic Holdup

Finding a parking lot in Singapore can be tough, at times causing drivers to resort to desperate measures to chope or reserve a space. Be that as it may, that doesn’t give them an excuse to be inconsiderate, which some folks in Geylang apparently were guilty of.

A video on the SG Road Vigilante – SGRV Facebook page captured two passengers apparently blocking other drivers from a parking space.

Viewers who watched the video on Facebook have since called them out for their selfish actions.

Passengers block Geylang parking lot

According to the caption in SG Road Vigilante’s Facebook caption, the incident happened on 3 Apr at 6.30pm.

Passengers of a Chevrolet Sonic vehicle were seen to hold up traffic at Block 114 Geylang Lorong 3.

They were allegedly keeping the parking space for their driver, causing a blockade, as another car that tried to reverse into the lot was seemingly unable to do so.

The OP who posted the video is heard stating, “Two people standing in the lot, holding up the whole traffic.”

In the background of the video, the elderly passengers can be heard apologising to the OP for the obstruction.

The driver of the car in question later appears at the end of the video, walking away from the vehicle he managed to park in the said lot.

Netizens call out inconsiderate act

Netizens on Facebook have criticised the passengers for being inconsiderate towards other motorists.

The general sentiment seems to be that denying other road users fair access to parking space reflects rather poorly on them.

Many also pointed out that there were other parking lots available, and a multi-storey carpark nearby.

However, some felt that the passengers deserve some leeway. As senior citizens, they argued, we should go easy on them.

Be considerate to fellow motorists

We have all experienced the crunch of combing crowded parking lots for available space. While it is reasonable to want to chope a lot, doing it at the expense of other road users is not the way to go.

At the same time, we should also be more considerate towards elderly members of the public. Perhaps gently explaining the issue to them would have helped.

Hopefully, the passengers in the video are able to learn from their mistake, and avoid such actions in the future.

