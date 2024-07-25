Temasek Poly students serve cricket buns to MP during school event

Temasek Poly students serve cricket buns on a platter during applied science school event

Earlier this month, the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) approved 16 insect species for consumption.

Since then, a flurry of dishes containing such insects have surfaced, including cricket and mealworm snacks.

A group of students from Temasek Polytechnic (TP) recently prepared buns topped off with fried crickets. They even presented the dish to Mr Eric Chua, Senior Parliamentary Secretary (SPS) for the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth (MCCY) & Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF).

Described as “nutritious buns”, the pastries were baked using cricket flour and filled with plant-based beef.

The buns were then topped off with whole crickets, which served as garnish.

After biting into the bun, SPS Chua appeared impressed, even offering it to others at the event.

He then posed with the chef and the students who prepared the delicacy.

In addition to the cricket buns, other exciting projects were also present for display at the show. These projects included “cutting-edge” healthcare products and sustainable food options.

TP incorporates sustainable protein sources into culinary courses

In response to MS News‘ queries, TP said it incorporated alternative and sustainable sources of protein into its culinary courses to equip students with the skills to handle future foods.

While TP views SFA’s approval of insect consumption as a “positive step”, the institution said efforts should be focused on educating the public about sustainable food sources.

Hopefully, this will result in a positive mindset shift toward future food and sustainable nutrition.

Apart from the cricket buns, students also served the following dishes at the event:

Udon with plant-based ‘bonito’ broth

Dessert made from ice-based whipping cream and protein crumble

Cell-cultured chicken with plant-based meat dish

Insects such as mealworms now approved for consumption

Besides crickets, grasshoppers, locusts, mealworms, and silkworms are among the species SFA recently approved for consumption.

They can be used for human consumption or as animal feed for food-producing animals.

The move came a year and nine months after SFA sought feedback from the food and animal feed industry in October 2022.

Shortly after the announcement, homegrown company Insectyumz announced that it is offering edible bugs in the form of snacks and protein powder.

