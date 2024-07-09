S’pore company offers tom yum cricket & mealworm snacks following SFA approval for edible insects

Insectyumz has edible cricket & mealworm snacks for sale in Singapore

On Monday (8 July), the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) announced the approval of 16 insect species for consumption in the country.

Seizing this opportunity, Javier Yip, founder of the logistics company Declarators, launched a business to import insects from China, Thailand, and Vietnam.

His new venture, Insectyumz, offers edible bugs in the form of snacks and protein powder.

At the moment, there are four products listed on its website.

These include ‘original flavor’ cricket and mealworm snacks, priced at S$9 and S$10 respectively.

For those craving a spicy kick, the company offers cricket snacks with tom yum seasoning at S$10.

Additionally, there is cricket protein powder for S$9.

Founder fell in love with insects after trying them in the 90s

According to Insectyumz’s website, the company was launched in July 2024 following the SFA’s approval of edible insects for human consumption.

It proudly positions itself as the “first and largest importer and supplier” of insect-based food products in Singapore.

The website assures consumers that its edible insects are farmed and processed in compliance with local regulations.

They’re also approved by both the Singapore Customs and the SFA as “very safe for human consumption”.

Mr Yip said he fell in love with eating insects after trying them at Tampines Mall in the 1990s.

Speaking to The Straits Times, Mr Yip shared his hope for the insect snacks to be a hit among younger folks.

In a Facebook post on Monday (8 July), Insectyumz noted that “the approval of edible insects for human consumption represents a significant step towards sustainable food sources and alternative protein options”.

While the website is already up, its products will only be ready in about a week’s time.

Besides the official online store, they will also be available at these locations:

Shopping platforms such as Shopee and Lazada

Restaurants, cafes, and bars including House of Seafood and more

Supermarkets such as NTUC and Sheng Siong

Retail stores such as 7-11, Cheers, and petrol stations

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Insectyumz – Insect Food Pte Ltd on Facebook.