‘For the love of Hokkien mee’: Man vacuum packs 30 packets of noodles from Yishun stall & brings them into M’sia

Man vacuum packs 30 packets of Hokkien mee & brings them to KL

Foodies would go to great lengths to have their favourite dishes.

For Bosco Cheung, a Hokkien mee lover, he was willing to through the trouble of vacuum packing and freezing 30 packets of the noodle dish just so he could enjoy it across the Causeway.

Hokkien mee lover bulk orders from Yishun stall

On Tuesday (4 Feb), Cheung took to the Hokkien Mee Hunting Facebook group to share the “most adventurous thing” he did for “the love of Hokkien mee [HKM]“.

The Hokkien mee lover had apparently ordered 30 packets of Hokkien mee from a stall in Yishun.

Likely curious about the bulk order, the hawker asked: “You buying all for your friends?”

Cheung then cooly answered:

Nope, just me.

A picture accompanying the post showed the noodles neatly packed into plastic containers.

Garnish such as lard, lime, and sambal chilli were also packed into similar containers.

Another picture showed the Hokkien noodles vacuum-packed into individual storage bags.

Brought them across Causeway

Responding to netizens’ queries, Cheung said he allowed the noodles to cool to room temperature upon reaching home.

He then proceeded to vacuum seal the noodles before placing them in the freezer.

Cheung also explained that he had no issues bringing the frozen noodles across the Causeway and into Kuala Lumpur.

According to his post, Cheung has been “based permanently overseas” for the last decade.

In case you’re curious, here’s the stall that Cheong patronised.

618 Hokkien Mee

Address: 618 Yishun Ring Rd, Block 618, Singapore 760618

Opening hours: 9am – 3pm daily (except Wednesday)

Nearest MRT: Khatib Station

MS News has reached out to Cheung for more information.

