Fire breaks out at another unoccupied BMTC bunk on 11 July, second blaze in 3 weeks

Fire breaks out at unoccupied BMTC bunk on 11 July, no injuries reported

On Friday (11 July) morning, a fire broke out at an unoccupied bunk at the Basic Military Training Centre (BMTC) on Pulau Tekong.

This came just three weeks after another similar incident at the military training institution.

Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) extinguished the blaze before Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) officers arrival at the scene. No injuries were reported.

Blaze extinguished before SCDF’s arrival

In response to queries from MS News, a Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) spokesperson confirmed that the fire occurred at an unoccupied bunk at BMTC.

The bunk is currently not used for accommodation or training. Access to the dormitory is also restricted.

No staff or trainees from the training institute were injured as a result of the blaze.

In a separate statement, SCDF confirmed that they were alerted to the fire at about 10.15am on Friday (11 July).

The fire involved contents in the dormitory.

SAF is currently assisting SCDF with ongoing investigations.

11 July blaze happened three weeks after another fire

The fire in question happened shortly after another similar incident at BMTC on 20 June.

Footage circulating on social media showed a charred bunk in the aftermath of the fire.

The earlier incident also involved an unoccupied BMTC bunk. No injuries were reported.

