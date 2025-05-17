Ang Mo Kio stall goes viral for S$1.90 chicken rice, no extra charge for takeaways

Nguan Express 88 in Ang Mo Kio sells chicken rice for S$1.90

Singaporeans have seen many of their favourite hawker fares getting more expensive as a result of the inflationary climate in recent years.

Despite this trend, a stall in Ang Mo Kio is still selling its chicken rice at just S$1.90 — with no extra charges for takeaway orders.

The eatery’s affordable fare has attracted the attention of those in Singapore, with the stall going viral in recent times.

Ang Mo Kio stall sells chicken rice for S$1.90 & whole chicken for S$8.80

Since late April, netizens have taken turns to share about the affordable chicken rice at Nguan Express 88, located at Block 704 AMK Central.

Pictures circulating online show a large banner outside the stall promoting the self-proclaimed “cheapest chicken rice in Singapore”.

Customers may opt for either soy or roasted chicken, but are not allowed to choose which cut of the chicken they receive.

SG Foodie Fam, a local food reviewer, apparently received eight pieces of chicken alongside a generous portion of rice.

The reviewer even praised the stall’s chicken breast meat for its tenderness.

Besides chicken rice, Nguan Express 88 also offers other affordable food and beverage options, such as:

Whole soy chicken: S$8.80

Fried chicken wings: S$2/four pieces

Kopi-O/Teh-O: S$0.50

Kopi/Teh: S$1

Customers will also receive two cans of Coke with every purchase of a whole soy chicken.

Open daily from 9am to 9pm

Here are the details if you are planning a trip down to the stall:

Nguan Express 88

Address: Block 704 Ang Mo Kio Ave 8, #01-2545 Singapore 560704

Opening hours: 9am-9pm daily

Nearest MRT: Ang Mo Kio Station

The stall also accepts CDC vouchers, perfect for Singaporean households looking to spend the latest tranche of vouchers.

