Sammi Cheng to hold exclusive S’pore private session, tickets only available to UOB cardholders

Sammi Cheng to hold exclusive one-night-only private session at Marina Bay Sands, tickets available only via UOB UNI$ redemption

Cantopop fans, this might be your sign to start paying more attention to your UOB UNI$ balance.

UOB has announced a one-night-only private session with Hong Kong Cantopop icon Sammi Cheng, set to take place at Marina Bay Sands on 6 Sept 2026.

Titled ‘An Evening with Mi’ and presented in partnership with CK Star Entertainment, the exclusive event will be open only to UOB cardholders, giving fans a rare chance to catch the Cantopop queen in a more intimate setting.

Tickets available only through UNI$ redemption

Unlike regular concerts where fans can camp on ticketing sites, access to this private session will be fully gated through UOB’s loyalty programme.

Entry can only be secured via UNI$ redemption, marking the bank’s first event created exclusively for customers and ticketed entirely through rewards points.

Ticket redemptions will open in the first half of August 2026 on a first-come, first-served basis, with limited availability and no public sale.

While the press release describes the event as a private session with a more personal and intimate connection with fans, it does not specify whether this will include a music showcase, meet-and-greet, or other segments.

UNI$ are earned through eligible UOB card spending, but customers can now also accumulate points through selected non-card activities, including topping up fresh funds into deposit accounts and purchasing eligible insurance plans.

A rare chance to see Sammi Cheng up close

Known for beloved hits such as ‘Beautiful Life’, ‘Worth It’, and ‘We Grew this Way’, Cheng’s upcoming Singapore appearance promises a more intimate experience than the arena concerts fans are used to.

Jacquelyn Tan, Head of Group Personal Financial Services at UOB, said the bank is excited to welcome Cheng to Singapore for a truly exclusive private session.

She added that, as UOB’s first event held solely for customers and ticketed via UNI$ redemption, the Cantopop legend-fronted showcase has “set yet another precedent of unique entertainment experiences that money cannot buy”.

Cheng also shared her excitement about meeting fans in Singapore again.

“My fans in Singapore have been incredible supporters throughout my music journey, and I want to show my appreciation for their dedication,” she said. “Connecting through music is something I deeply value, and I look forward to sharing a memorable evening with everyone in attendance.”

Part of UOB’s growing entertainment push

According to UOB, the event reflects the bank’s broader strategy of offering exclusive lifestyle experiences to customers.

The bank has previously partnered with concerts featuring George Lam and Sally Yeh, A-mei, and Andy Lau.

UOB also noted that entertainment spending by its customers rose almost 20% year on year in 2025, highlighting increasing appetite for lifestyle-driven rewards and exclusive experiences.

For more information, including UNI$ redemption rates and mechanics, visit UOB’s website.

Also Read: S’pore GP welcomes its first F1 sprint race, announces entertainment lineup for 2026

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Featured image adapted from @sammi_chengsauman on Instagram and Instagram.

