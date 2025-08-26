Man who made Kpods at Yishun home gets 16 months’ jail

Man who made Kpods at Yishun flat sentenced to 16 months’ jail on 26 Aug

Last month, a man was charged with manufacturing e-vaporiser pods laced with etomidate (Kpods) with the intent of selling them.

After pleading guilty to the charges, 41-year-old Mohammed Akil Abdul Rahim was sentenced to 16 months’ jail on Tuesday (26 Aug).

Notably, Akil was the first person to be prosecuted for Kpod-related offences.

Earlier this month, Akil pleaded guilty to three charges relating to e-vaporisers (vape) and one charge of making a false statement to the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA).

During the sentencing on Tuesday (26 Aug), Deputy Principal District Judge Ong Chin Rhu stressed the importance of deterrence for etomidate-linked offences.

Ms Ong noted that Akil was going through financial troubles when he committed the offences. However, she also highlighted the transactional elements in his case and the possible involvement of a syndicate.

Seeking a “new approach to sentencing”, HSA prosecutor Yang Ziliang asked for a 12 to 15 months’ jail sentence for Akil.

Meanwhile, ICA prosecutor Boo Zhi Ying sought a jail term of between six and eight weeks relating to the charge concerning Akil’s passport application.

Deliveryman alerts authorities after finding vapes in parcel

On 11 Dec 2024, the authorities uncovered a large stash of vape peripherals at Akil’s flat along Yishun Street 22.

The haul included:

1,485 pod covers

569 empty pod case

534 pieces of pod components

100 loose vape pods

26.4g of white powder, which contained enough etomidate to produce more than 70 Kpods, was also found in his Yishun flat.

The discovery came after Akil received an order via WhatsApp from a customer known as “Beast”.

Akil agreed to provide 100 pods to Beast and proceeded to place the contraband in a paper bag.

He then asked Beast to arrange for someone to collect the goods.

After collecting the parcel, however, the Lalamove deliveryman noticed that it contained vape devices and immediately alerted the police.

Received S$10 for each pod he prepared

In earlier hearings, Akil confessed that he was offered the job of preparing Kpods for customers in Singapore by a man named “Joe”, whom he met at a shopping mall in Johor Bahru.

Joe was in charge of referring customers to Akil, with the latter being paid S$10 for each pod he prepared.

The job also required the 41-year-old to keep filled pods at home.

On Monday (25 Aug), Health Minister Ong Ye Kung announced that etomidate would be classified as a Class C drug from next Monday (1 Sept).

Once the reclassification kicks in, those who abuse or traffic the substance will face harsher punishment.

