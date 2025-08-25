Ong Ye Kung announces etomidate to be listed as Class C drug, punishable under Misuse of Drugs Act

Health Minister Ong Ye Kung says Kpod substance etomidate to be listed as controlled Class C drug on 1 Sept

Health Minister Ong Ye Kung announced the classification of the Kpod substance etomidate as a Class C drug, planned to take effect on 1 Sept.

Mr Ong made the statement while at the Agency for Integrated Care’s Life Unstoppable roadshow yesterday (24 Aug), reports Shin Min Daily News.

The Poisons Act currently handles etomidate-related offences. Offenders face imprisonment of up to two years and/or fines of up to S$10,000.

Harsher penalties under Misuse of Drugs Act

In the National Day Rally speech on 17 Aug, Prime Minister (PM) Lawrence Wong announced stiffer penalties regarding the use of vapes and Kpods.

He said that the government intends to treat vaping as a drug issue.

Following up on this, Mr Ong said that etomidate will be listed as a Class C drug under the Misuse of Drugs Act (MDA) from 1 Sept.

Those possessing or consuming the psychoactive substance will face a maximum fine of S$20,000 and/or imprisonment of up to ten years.

Etomidate traffickers will face up to 10 years in jail and five strokes of the cane.

Mr Ong explained that more details would be revealed at a press conference on the matter scheduled for 28 Aug.

HSA raiding locations for vapes and Kpods

The use of vapes and Kpods has been an ever-growing issue this year.

Earlier this month, the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) announced that investigations are underway for 70 Kpod and 118 vape cases.

On 21 Aug, the HSA raided locations in Tampines and Orchard after a courier discovered vape pods in food packaging.

People also expressed concern after several alleged sightings of Kpod users collapsing or making a scene in public, including at MRT stations.

Also read: Youth lies on floor of Serangoon MRT station, allegedly seen puffing white smoke

Featured image adapted from Ong Ye Kung on Facebook and Health Sciences Authority.