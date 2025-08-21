Courier alerts HSA after finding vape pods in food packaging, leads to drug raids in Tampines & Orchard

HSA receives alert from courier company about vape pods in food packaging

After receiving an alert from a courier company about e-vaporiser (vape) pods hidden in food packaging, officers from the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) conducted raids in Tampines and Orchard.

HSA officers subsequently uncovered drugs and etomidate-laced vapes — also known as Kpods — during the raids.

HSA officers conduct raids after vape pods found in food packaging

In a statement issued on Thursday (21 Aug), HSA said the contents of the parcel were unintentionally revealed by the recipient.

Instead of food items, which were what it was indicated to contain, the courier found vape pods in the parcel.

After receiving a tip-off from the courier company, HSA officers conducted raids along Grange Road and Tampines Street 33.

At the first location, HSA officers found 43 vape pods, 13 vapes, and related components.

They also found a 25-year-old woman, identified as the seller, in an unresponsive state.

Raid at buyer’s residence uncovers drugs, vapes and more

Later that day, HSA officers raided the buyer’s residence along Tampines Street 33.

There, they found 0.6g of ‘Ice’, drug paraphernalia, more than 80 heat-not-burn tobacco products, one vape, four Kpods containing etomidate, as well as duty-unpaid cigarettes.

The buyer, a 34-year-old man, was arrested on suspicion of drug-related offences.

The buyer and seller’s vape and drug offences are being investigated by HSA and the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB), respectively.

