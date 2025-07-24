Hougang resident says address has been falsely listed as Kpods pickup point, calls police on strangers

Hougang man’s address used as collection point for Kpods & other scams for 2 years

A Hougang resident found his unit visited by people seeking Kpods after his address was falsely used as a pickup point for contraband.

The anonymous homeowner had his troubles start around two years ago, with others previously being scammed to get ‘free’ items from his address at Block 251 Hougang Avenue 3.

More recently, it escalated into the alleged collection of illegal contraband.

Hougang address used as false pickup point for Kpods

The Hougang resident claimed that his address would be posted on Telegram groups selling vapes as an alleged pickup location for the illegal items.

At the time of writing, a website called ‘Our Vape Store’, which advertises the sale of Kpod vape pods, also has his address on its ‘Contact Us’ page.

The store allegedly sells Kpods with prices ranging from S$50 to S$100.

It also advertised beers and eSIMs.

Address also used by scammers doing fake giveaways

Apart from being used as a false pick-up point for illicit items, the man’s address has been targeted by scammers running fake “giveaways”.

On 13 Jan, in the Facebook group ‘Childcare in Singapore’, a user shared a scam from someone supposedly giving away strollers.

The scammer requested a S$15 delivery fee or deposit, but the user refused and opted for self-collection.

Subsequently, the scammer gave her the Hougang address.

When the user went there, the resident explained that people had been getting sent to their door for a year.

On 9 July, a netizen on the ‘Sayang Our Singapore’s Community Cats’ Facebook group posted about a glass cat condo free giveaway scam.

The scammer asked if they wanted to pay for S$30 delivery or collect it from a pickup point, giving the same Hougang unit’s address.

In June 2024, a post about a fake giveaway of a fridge on the Complaint Singapore Facebook group also cited Block 251 as the location.

Homeowner calls police on journalist due to mistaken identity

Facing persistent visitors, the Hougang homeowner installed a CCTV camera and contacted the authorities whenever a stranger appeared.

When a Shin Min Daily News journalist arrived at his unit, the homeowner mistook him for another ‘customer’ and called the police immediately.

They managed to clarify the misunderstanding afterwards.

Visitors allegedly show up past midnight

The homeowner claimed that people had been showing up for two years, sometimes at 3am, causing a lot of annoyance.

However, he understood that everyone who showed up were victims of scams as well.

A notice was posted outside the unit explaining that the address was falsely used by scammers.

It urged those who had lost money to report it to the police.

Featured image adapted from Shin Min Daily News and ‘Our Vape Store’.