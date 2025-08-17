National Day Rally: Much stiffer penalties for vape offences as S’pore to treat vaping as drug issue

PM Wong speaks about vaping for the first time at National Day Rally

“Much stiffer” penalties will soon be imposed for vape offences in Singapore.

This can be expected as Singapore treats the vaping scourge as a “drug issue”, said Prime Minister Lawrence Wong.

PM Wong addressed the issue of vaping for the first time in a National Day Rally (NDR) speech on Sunday (17 Aug).

Speaking at the Institute of Technical Education College headquarters in Ang Mo Kio, he noted that people are still smuggling vapes into Singapore despite vaping being banned here.

But the vapes themselves are just delivery devices — the real danger is what’s inside, with many vapes laced with addictive and harmful substances such as etomidate, he said, adding:

Right now, it’s etomidate. In future, it could be something worse – stronger or far more dangerous drugs.

Jail & more severe punishments for vape offences

The possession, using or buying of vapes currently carries a maximum fine of S$2,000.

But imposing a fine is now no longer enough, Mr Wong said, so Singapore will treat vaping as a drug issue.

This means “much stiffer” penalties will be imposed — including jail sentences and more severe punishments for those who sell vapes with harmful substances,

The drive against vapes will be a “robust whole-of-government exercise” led by the Ministry of Home Affairs and Ministry of Health, Mr Wong said.

It will include stepped-up nationwide enforcement and a “major public education drive” starting in schools, institutes of higher learning and National Service.

Supervision and rehabilitation will be given to those addicted to vapes to help them quit, he added, noting:

The agencies have already started, and the ministries concerned will then share more details soon.

Featured image adapted from Health Sciences Authority and Prime Minister’s Office, Singapore on YouTube.