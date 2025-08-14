HSA posts job listing for Kpod investigators, receives more than 100 applications

HSA posts job listings for Kpod investigators on LinkedIn & Careers@Gov

The Health Sciences Authority (HSA) has posted listings on LinkedIn and the Careers@Gov job portal for the roles of investigators — specifically in relation to Etomidate-laced E-Vaporisers, or Kpods.

The listings, posted on Tuesday (12 Aug), indicated that the role is a full-time position.

Successful applicants will help to undertake “enforcement activities to safeguard public health”.

Kpod Investigators will be tasked with wide range of enforcement activities

The listing included a detailed job scope, which includes:

Conducting field operations to arrest Kpod offenders

Carrying out investigations and surveillance operations for possible importing, peddling, and trafficking Kpod offences

Administering supervision regime for offenders who abuse Kpods

The job listing does not indicate the remuneration amount that successful candidates will receive. MS News has reached out to HSA for more information on this.

As of the time of this article, more than 100 LinkedIn users have applied for the job.

The job application closes on 24 Aug.

Etomidate to be classified as Class C drug

Etomidate — an anaesthetic agent — has increasingly found its way into e-vaporisers (vape) over recent months, prompting a harsh clampdown from the Singapore authorities.

In late July, HSA issued a statement saying that the substance will be listed as a Class C drug in “a few week’s time”.

With the move, those caught using Kpods will face mandatory supervision and rehabilitation. Meanwhile, Kpod sellers will be subject to harsher penalties, which include up to 20 years’ jail and caning.

HSA has since partnered up with other agencies to launch the “Bin the Vape” campaign, encouraging users to surrender their vape devices voluntarily by throwing them away into bins located islandwide.

